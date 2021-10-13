Phuentsholing Thromde plans to acquire new city buses

The four buses which the Thromde received are old and worn-out

In a bid to improve the public transport service system and expand the city bus routes in Phuentsholing, the Phuentsholing Thromde is planning to acquire new city buses.

Earlier this month, the Phuentsholing Thromde received four buses, of which two are coaster buses and two are Tata buses. The conditions of these four buses are not up to the standard and the buses do not inspire residents to avail their services. These buses are old and worn out. The two Tata buses don’t have a proper rain protection system, while Phuentsholing experiences heavy rain during the summer.

Thrompon Uttar Kumar Rai said the Bhutan Post handed over the four public buses to the Phuentsholing Thromde office, but they are not fit to be used for public transportation.

He said the Phuentsholing Thromde will be talking with the Ministry of Information and Communications about the buses. Meanwhile, Phuentsholing, as a growing business hub with many new projects, still suffers without a good public transport service.

While the public transport buses move around Phuentsholing town to Pasakha and Kabreytar only for now, the Thromde office is setting up a plan to have more routes.

“The management of the buses will be done by Thromde’s office and Thromde will also look upon the necessities needed for the improvement of the public transport services. The buses were managed by Bhutan Post, but now it is on us,” Uttar Kumar Rai said.

“The public transport must be efficient, comfortable and well equipped for the well-being of the residents who use their service. To have such things news buses are required where the system of public transport can also be changed with modern technology for the residents,” he added.

The Thrompon said that the Thromde is requesting for new buses from the government so that the Thromde can also introduce new routes.

He said there were also requests from the public about having more routes and with the improvement of the situation, there will be new routes as demanded by the public.

“Similarly, he said after the arrival of new buses, an e-ticketing system will also be introduced with a bus terminal where residents can see where the buses have approached. This way traffic inside the town will also be controlled and residents will be inspired to use the bus service. But there is a need for new buses in the Thromde,” the Thrompon said.

Sonam Tashi from Phuenstholing