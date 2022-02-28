Bajo-Khuru Secondary National Highway works complete

The upgradation and construction works were done at a cost of Nu 124.685mn

The works on the 8.6km Bajo-Khuru Road, which is a part of Bhutan -India Development Project and provides direct access between Punakha and Wangduephodrang, have been completed.

It was, meanwhile, at the outset of the 12th Five Year Plan, a bilateral project was instituted to upgrade the entire length of the road to Secondary National Highway (SNH) standards with funding support from the Government of India.

The proposed outcome of the project was to shorten travel distance between Wangduephodrang and Punakha, reduce traffic time and vehicle operating costs, facilitate movement of all type of vehicular traffic and to enhance the socio -economic wellbeing of the people of Wangduephodrang and Punakha.

The road upgradation project entailed construction of surface and subsurface drainages, construction of retaining walls for slope stabilization, creation of cross drainage structure such as hume pipes and culverts, formation cutting, granular sub-base preparation, installation of crash barriers and making markings along the entire length of the road.

“The upgradation and construction works were done at a cost of Nu 124.685mn,” states the press release issued yesterday by the Embassy of India in Thimphu.

The new Bajo Khuru Road will reportedly facilitate movement of local and international tourists to religious sites of the region such as Choten Nyingpo, Talo and Nobgang Lhakhang, Goen Tshephu, Dompala Lhakhang, Chimi Lhakhang in Punakha and Rinchenling, Kunzangling, Gangtey Gompa, Beylangda, Nyizeegang in Wangdue Dzongkhag.

“The upgradation of this road will also reduce incidences of accidents and casualties along the highway,” states the press release.

The Embassy of India thanks the Gross National Happiness Commission, Department of Roads, the local administrations of Punakha and Wangduephodrang, project contractors, engineers and workers for their support in making this project a success.

“Government of India is committed to further its development partnership with the Royal Government of Bhutan for the wellbeing and prosperity of the region,” states the press release.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu