Classes VII and VIII students return to schools to resume regular classes

Classes from PP to VI will resume from March 1 and classes for the middle and high schools are expected to start by March 14, depending on the situation

The students of classes VII and VIII in schools under Trashigang dzongkhag have presently returned to their respective schools to resume regular classes.

Further, classes from PP to VI will resume on March 1 and classes for students in the middle and high schools are expected to start by March 14, depending on the situation.

The Chief Dzongkhag Education Officer (CDEO), Phuntsho Dorji said since Trashigang dzongkhag is under a green zone, they have already started with the school since February 15 for students in classes VII and VIII. Other classes will resume from March 1.

He said the students of the middle secondary school and higher secondary school will return to their schools on March 15, right after the board examination, provided that the situation remains normal.

“Most teachers of the middle secondary schools and higher secondary schools will be involved for the exam paper correction and we feel that the opening of schools may get delayed,” he added.

Sharing about the health protocols in schools, Phuntsho Dorji said before entering the school campus all the children will have to undergo an antigen test and they will also be vaccinated before the start of the new academic session.

“As usual all health protocols will be followed strictly by all in the schools,” he said. “There are a total of 55 schools including the ECRs and around more than 9,000 students in the district.”

Meanwhile, Phuntsho Dorji said the students of classes X and XII are already inside the campus of their schools in containment mode. The students of other classes will join these schools only after the board examinations.”

Sharing about the challenges faced by the students during the previous academic year, the CDEO said schools could not take face to face teaching, especially during the lockdown.

He said the online classes were not that effective as the internet connection was very erratic in most of the places in Trashigang.

“Some of the children did not have smartphones for online classes and some places were not having good internet connections. Children were also not able to catch or follow up during the online teaching sessions,” he added.

Sonam Tashi from Trashigang