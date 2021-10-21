Art competition held to commemorate birth anniversary of Third Druk Gyalpo

The competition was launched in four categories amongst school and college students of Bhutan

The Embassy of India organized an India@75 Art Competition to commemorate the birth anniversary of His Majesty the Third Druk Gyalpo, in collaboration with Sherubtse College.

The Third Druk Gyalpo, known as the ‘Father of Modern Bhutan’, was also the founder of Sherubtse College, Bhutan’s first tertiary educational institution, which was affiliated to the University of Delhi till the establishment of the Royal University of Bhutan.

The India@75 Amrit Mahotsav art competition was launched in four categories amongst school and college students of Bhutan. While the primary category constituted Class PP – Class VI students of the schools in Kanglung Gewog, Trashigang; the secondary category witnessed competition amongst students of Grades 9-12 from schools located within the Trashigang Dzongkhag. College students from all colleges of the Royal University of Bhutan comprised the tertiary category and there was a special category for Draktsho students based at Kanglung.

Meanwhile, participants were asked to create their artworks based on the following themes of celebrating India-Bhutan Friendship; Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship), and COVID & lockdown through children’s eyes (alternative theme for primary category).

The Forum for International and National Awareness and Sherubtse Art Unit as well as the Embassy of

India coordinated the organization of the competition and the decision for the winning entries by an eminent jury.

Cash prizes to the top three winners in each category of the India@75 Art Competition were remitted to their respective bank accounts through transfer of funds effected by the Embassy of India. The list of winners in different categories and the prizes is given in the table below.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “The India@75 Art Competition was organized in tribute to the birth anniversary of the Third Druk Gyalpo and to celebrate the especially close relationship between India and Bhutan in the 75th year of India’s independence. We were hugely impressed by the creativity and motivation in the artwork by the Bhutanese youth in this competition organized at Sherubtse College, an institution which has longstanding and significant linkages with the Government of India.”

Staff Reporter from Thimphu