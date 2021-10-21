Five detained for cheating and selling vehicles of others
Women groups of three districts to be engaged in gender sensitization training

Women groups from the three Dzongkhag of Trashigang, Sarpang, and Samdrup Jongkhar will be trained on gender mainstreaming and women’s empowerment under the Secondary Town Urban Development Project (STUDP).

The training is in line with the water project in the three districts and is expected to begin in November and December.

The objective of the project is to meet the shortfall in urban facilities and quality through infrastructure development. It is focused on the need for regional development by decongesting Thimphu and Phuentsholing, which have most of the country’s population.

With the project, it expects to balance and sustain the development of human settlements in the three districts with the project’s outcome of improved quality, efficiency, and sustainability of urban services.

Community Mobilizer in Trashigang, Lobzang Choida said the training is expected to begin from next month and the women were given an orientation program to present them a background about the training.

In Trashigang Dzongkhag, for the training, two different women groups have been formed – one in Trashigang town and the other in Rangjung with seven members each.

Lobzang Choida said these women will represent other women in the community, and they will be the face and voice of women to protect women’s interests, and initiate and implement activities to promote women’s affairs.

He said that with the training women will be encouraged to participate in their community equally with men and they will act as representatives of other women.

“The concept of equal pay for work of equal value for man and woman will be ensured,” he said.

Gender Specialist, Manju Giri said the water project requires coming up with a women’s group so that they act as a bridge between the project and the community and impart their ideas with the community.

The areas that will be focused are capacity building, human trafficking, health issues, solid waste segregations and reduction, environment, HIV/AIDS, and WASH practices.

“The women’s group will be given awareness and they will be sensitized on those areas so that they can serve as an example to their community. We also have communication materials on raising awareness on the above areas,” she added.

Tenzin Lhamo from Trashigang

