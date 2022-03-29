Expecting prices of fuel will come down but may not to pre-increased level: Economic Affairs Minister
Wangdue Dzong reconstruction project to be complete by June this year

The Wangduephodrang Dzong reconstruction project is 94% complete and is expected to be completed by June this year, one year before the original project completion date.

The historic Wangduephodrang Dzong has served as the seat of the District Monk Body and the District Administration of Wangduephodrang Dzongkhag since 1638. One of the most important heritage sites in Bhutan, the Dzong was damaged in a fire incident in June 2012.

To restore the Dzong to its former glory, the reconstruction of Wangduephodrang Dzong was taken up as a bilateral Development Partnership Project between India and Bhutan in 2014.

The Government of India, which has provided a funding of Nu 1,000mn to the project, is privileged to be a part of this magnificent project, according to the press release issued by the Embassy of India in Thimphu on March 22.

“The restoration of this majestic Dzong to its splendor is a testament to the unique ties between Bhutan and India characterized by mutual respect, trust and friendship,” states the press release.

The aim of the project is to ‘build back better’ with the incorporation of disaster resilient features for fire and earthquake safety, without losing the essence of traditional construction techniques and cultural heritage values. The project is being implemented by the Department of Culture, Bhutan.

Meanwhile, the key components of the project include reconstruction of three storied Kuenrey (lhakhang), four storied Utse (central tower), Shab-khor (surrounding structure) in the 1st and 2nd courtyard, Du-Khang (lhakhang) and the construction of a 50m long service tunnel in both courtyards.

“During the entire construction of the project, special efforts have been made to maintain Bhutanese essence and architecture elements. A dedicated team of local artisans have handcrafted and designed intricate murals showcasing the culture and traditions of Bhutan,” states the press release.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu

Post Views: 48
