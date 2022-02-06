Two arrested for breaching Covid-19 protocols

The men had walked for 15 hours via Sinchula trail to reach Punakha from Thimphu

Two men, aged 54 and 40, have been released on surety due to the Covid-19 situation by the Punakha police after both of them tested negative for the Covid-19 on RT-PCR on February 4.

The duo was arrested after the Punkha police got an anonymous call about how the two men had entered illegally into Sirigang, Kabisa gewog in Punakha on January 28 from Langjophakha, Thimphu via the Sinchula trail without informing any concerned authority.

Both the men are the residents of Kabesa gewog in Punakha.

In their statement to the police, they said that they had been working on a house renovation for a woman in Langjophakha prior to their travel to Punakha and they had planned their journey after the announcement of the lockdown.

On 28 January, they walked continuously for 15 hours via Sinchula till Sirigang, Kabesa.

Both admitted that they had tested for the Covid-19 and did not get the result.

Before the arrest of the two men, they were home quarantined and monitored accordingly.

On February 4, after both the men tested negative on RT-PCR, they were arrested and their statements were recorded.

Meanwhile, the two men will be charged for the Breach of Public Peace and Tranquility/ Criminal Nuisance) for breaching the Covid-19 protocols.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu