Towards collaboration on agricultural and processed food products
Property prices could go up as contractors deal with rising material costs
Teachers worried over completing syllabus this year
Residents worried over commodities becoming costlier in T/gang
Trending Now

Towards collaboration on agricultural and processed food products

The virtual meeting was a follow-up to the previous interaction between the two sides

In a bid to establish collaboration on agricultural and processed food products, the Embassy of India (EoI) in Thimphu organized a virtual meeting on March 21 between Bhutan and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority of India (APEDA).

The virtual meeting was a follow-up to the previous interaction between the two sides. 

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “Notwithstanding the scourge of the pandemic, India remains committed to extending full support to enhance and sustain its long-term partnership with

Bhutan in the key sector of agriculture cooperation.”

Meanwhile, APEDA has been mandated to promote exports of agricultural and processed food products including fresh fruits and vegetables, animal products, rice, and organic products.

“This meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to discuss further avenues of collaboration through enhancing bilateral trade, organic sector development, and capacity building opportunities,” states the press release from the EoI in Thimphu.  

In the context of the year 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets at the United Nations General Assembly, according to the press release, the two sides also discussed ways to meet the demand in Bhutan for millets, which are cereal crops with high nutritive value produced in India and given that India is the world’s largest producer of millets with over one-third share of overall global production.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan including Yonten Gyamtsho, Director, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Affairs, National Organic Flagship Program, National Centre for Organic Agriculture, Department of Agriculture Marketing and Cooperatives, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority, Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Food Corporation of Bhutan Ltd., and Horticulture Association of Bhutan.

From the Indian side, the participants included representatives from the Indian Embassy led by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, and representatives from APEDA including Chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu, Director Dr. Tarun Bajaj, Secretary Dr. Sudhanshu, General Manager U.K. Vats, and General Manager V.K. Vidyarthi.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu

Post Views: 34
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Happy 2nd Birthday to HRH Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck
Posted on
Advertisement
𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓:𝐁𝐇𝐔𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐈𝐃𝐄 & 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃
Posted on
Advertisement
𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: 𝗧𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡
Posted on
Advertisement
𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥
Posted on
Advertisement
Foundational Skills Training Under BBP
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top