Towards collaboration on agricultural and processed food products

In a bid to establish collaboration on agricultural and processed food products, the Embassy of India (EoI) in Thimphu organized a virtual meeting on March 21 between Bhutan and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority of India (APEDA).

The virtual meeting was a follow-up to the previous interaction between the two sides.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “Notwithstanding the scourge of the pandemic, India remains committed to extending full support to enhance and sustain its long-term partnership with

Bhutan in the key sector of agriculture cooperation.”

Meanwhile, APEDA has been mandated to promote exports of agricultural and processed food products including fresh fruits and vegetables, animal products, rice, and organic products.

“This meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to discuss further avenues of collaboration through enhancing bilateral trade, organic sector development, and capacity building opportunities,” states the press release from the EoI in Thimphu.

In the context of the year 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets at the United Nations General Assembly, according to the press release, the two sides also discussed ways to meet the demand in Bhutan for millets, which are cereal crops with high nutritive value produced in India and given that India is the world’s largest producer of millets with over one-third share of overall global production.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan including Yonten Gyamtsho, Director, Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Affairs, National Organic Flagship Program, National Centre for Organic Agriculture, Department of Agriculture Marketing and Cooperatives, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority, Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Food Corporation of Bhutan Ltd., and Horticulture Association of Bhutan.

From the Indian side, the participants included representatives from the Indian Embassy led by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, and representatives from APEDA including Chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu, Director Dr. Tarun Bajaj, Secretary Dr. Sudhanshu, General Manager U.K. Vats, and General Manager V.K. Vidyarthi.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu