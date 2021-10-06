TCB listed among World’s 75 Most Innovative Organizations in Tourism Policy 2021

The list was announced during the UNWTO’s celebration of the World Tourism Day on September 27

The Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) has been listed among the world’s 75 most innovative organizations in Tourism Policy 2021.

The Director General of the TCB, Dorji Dhradhul said, “I believe this recognition is a direct result of our time-tested tourism policy and practice based on the Royal envisioned principle of ‘High-value Low volume’ tourism. HVLV pursues objectives beyond revenue and receipts, thereby foregoing the possible quick returns that can be received from mass tourism. HVLV chooses regulated and managed tourism over mass/over-tourism and quality over quantity. HVLV pursues to provide exclusive and immersive and less is more tourism. Therefore with utmost humility and deepest gratitude, we would like to dedicate this honor to the visionary leadership of our extraordinary Kings.”

“Today, as the world is grappling with the climate change crisis and since last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the destinations worldwide are also seriously exploring for new tourism model that ensures sustainability, health, and happiness of the mother earth and the mankind. I believe this new model of tourism that the world is looking for could be the old model of Bhutan’s HVLV tourism. In other words, World’s New is Bhutan’s Old,” the Director General added.

The organizations recognized by Apolitical, as the 75 Most Innovative Organizations in Tourism Policy 2021, are public agencies or non-governmental organizations that use policy, programs, and projects to build creative solutions to challenges. Often these agencies implement solutions that make it easier for governments to leverage private sector speed, technology, scale, and efficiency to accelerate outcomes.

Organizations were reportedly nominated through an open nominations process that included recommendations from individuals, NGOs, organizations, governments, and global leaders. Organizations were ranked and selected by a team of expert reviewers.

Meanwhile, the list was announced by Apolitical, in partnership with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Mastercard during the UNWTO’s celebration of the World Tourism Day on September 27.

Apolitical was founded by mission-driven entrepreneurs and backed by impact investors in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Australasia and supported by an EU Horizon 2020 grant. Their mission is to make the government smarter to solve the world’s hardest challenges.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu