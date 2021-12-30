Samuh launches ‘Talent Himalaya’, Bhutan’s first talent management service

The platform will be a one-stop marketplace to find and discover talent from Bhutan and the Himalayan region

Samuh Mediatech, the pioneer OTT service in the country, launched ‘Talent Himalaya’, Bhutan’s first talent management platform, which will aid and facilitate anyone looking for professionals such as a Bhutanese model, an actor or a fashion designer.

Labor Minister Karma Dorji and secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Phuntsho Tobgay inaugurated the platform on December 17.

‘Talent Himalaya’ website (www.talenthimalaya.com) is a one-stop marketplace to find and discover talent from Bhutan and the Himalayan region. Currently, around 40 Bhutanese talents, comprising actors, models, singers, writers, and film directors are listed on the platform.

The site also features a wide range of talent categories in the creative industry, which include actors, models, singers, musicians, photographers, cinematographers, editors, animators, graphic designers, fashion designers, choreographers, writers, and directors, among others.

Through this platform, filmmakers in Bhutan and around the world will be able to find and book Bhutanese talents for projects in Bhutan or any part of the world with a click of a button.

“This initiative is part of Samuh’s innovation program to create a user-friendly and cost effective interface for industry professionals to showcase and source talents and creative and technical professionals for films and commercials, and other digital content production,” said the CEO of Samuh, Nyema Zam.

She said that in the past one year of Samuh’s operation, it faced tremendous challenges in getting the right cast and talent for its projects. There was no proper database or talent market from which Samuh could source talents for its projects.

“Thus, to fill this critical gap, Samuh decided to initiate ‘Talent Himalaya’ to create a platform through which we can source local talents for our own projects and also provide opportunities for talents to link up with relevant industry stakeholders and foreign productions,” she said.

Through this platform, Samuh will provide two key services – Talent management, and Listing opportunity. Under the talent management service, Samuh’s talent management team will manage talents registered with Talent Himalaya and link them up with local and international production houses. Talent Himalaya will also provide training and grooming sessions to make them work-ready.

Under the listing services, all interested talents can register on the website and feature their work and showreels. Talent Himalaya will also facilitate booking and hiring of talents.

“To start with, Samuh will be using the platform to source talents for its 100 plus projects planned for the year 2022. We hope to engage more than 1,500 Bhutanese professionals in the creative industry next year, and we encourage them to register and list with Talent Himalaya,” said the Creative Director of Samuh, Kinley Tshering.

In the near future, Talent Himalaya will also provide space and opportunity to talents from the region (Tawang, Tibetan community in the region, Nepal, Ladakh etc.) as part of its aspiration to go global.

Speaking at the launch of Talent Himalaya, Labor Minister Karma Dorji said, “With Internet, the entire world is the market, and with that advantage, Samuh has reached many countries today. With a platform like this, we can now showcase and sell our talents not only within Bhutan but also outside, physically being in the country. This will lead to the creation of digital jobs in the country.”

Talent Himalaya will offer free listing service for one year.

