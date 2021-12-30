A woman charged for making false rape claim

For making a false report to the police, the victim has been charged for an offense which is a petty misdemeanor

A 36-year-old married woman has been charged for reporting false information to the police in Punakha.

Initially when making a complaint to the police, the woman, who is a farmer and from Lhuentse, had narrated that she was raped by a group of men, but she could only identify one of them.

The victim identified one of the men as Dorji, who was identified as her husband’s brother-in-law.

The victim stated that the suspect was accompanied by three of his friends at her place, who helped him by holding her hands while one of them gagged her with his hand.

After the incident, the victim reported that she managed to escape and sought help from a neighbor. By the time the victim returned home along with her neighbor, the suspects had fled. During the incident, the victim was alone at home as her husband had gone to his village.

However, the woman later confessed about having given false details about the incident during the police investigation.

Police investigation also found that the 36-year-old woman and Dorji had sexual intercourse in Toepisa gewog in November, but later the woman made the accusation that she was raped.

Additionally, it was revealed later during the investigation that the three other suspects who had accompanied Dorji were fictional and that the victim had lied to the police.

Dorji is a resident of Rubesa, Wangduephodrang and he was then accordingly summoned to the police station for questioning.

In his statement to the police, Dorji confessed having sexual intercourse with the women, but mentioned that it was consensual and they were having an affair, which was also confessed by the victim too. He also revealed to the police that during the time of the incident, he had called her to say that he would be coming to meet her since the woman’s husband had gone to his village.

He also shared that after the sexual intercourse, when he wanted to continue for the second time, the victim walked away from the house. When she did not return, then he too left the house.

Meanwhile, the victim had called the police and reported that she was gang raped.

Medical report and investigation revealed no external injuries on both the victim and suspect’s body.

According to the Penal Code of Bhutan, a person shall be guilty of the offense of reporting false information if he or she knowingly reports false information to a lawful authority with the intent to deceive that authority.

The person could be sentenced to a term of imprisonment, a minimum of which shall be one month and a maximum of which shall be less than one year.

The woman is presently on bail and the case has been forwarded to the court.

Meanwhile, the Punakha police recorded two cases of false information so far this year.

Chencho Dema from Punakha