Residents worried over commodities becoming costlier in T/gang
MoLHR assures to provide opportunities to all former Drayang employees
Expecting prices of fuel will come down but may not to pre-increased level: Economic Affairs Minister
Will people take responsibility to fight against Covid-19 pandemic?
Trending Now

Residents worried over commodities becoming costlier in T/gang

Residents and shop owners say the rise in fuel prices has led to the rise in prices of commodities

The drastic increase in the cost of the diesel and petrol last week has led to an increase in prices of commodities, thus affecting the people of the rural communities of Trashigang.

In Trashigang, the price of diesel is Nu 101.80 a liter and a liter of petrol costs Nu 96.26.

A shop owner from Ghaling chiwog, Dechen, said she usually gets her goods from the wholesalers at Trashigang and Rangjung.

She said the prices have jumped up from the source itself and she now has to pay more to ferry the goods to her shop.

“I have no other choice than to increase the price of the goods at the village so as to cover the transportation expenses, which have also increased,” Dechen said.

She added that customers are moving down to Rangjung to purchase goods and to save money.

“They don’t save money as the expenses are the same if they buy from the shops in the village,” Dechen said.

A shop owner from Trashigang said that the prices of goods have increased from the source itself and that she now has to pay more now due to the increase in fuel prices.

Knowing that the prices of fuel were going up a day prior to the actual hike when he visited the fuel station, a driver from Shongphu gewog, Jambay said he got his vehicle fueled to full and even took home some extra fuel.

He said he had to take extra fuel as prices were going up drastically and that same was happening with the prices of commodities in the market.

A resident of Shongphu gewog, Gayshey, said as the prices for goods were exorbitant at the shops in his village, he goes to Rangjung to purchase goods needed by his family.

“The prices itself have been increased at the wholesale-level,” he added.

Meanwhile, some shop owners say the price itself has increased from the suppliers’ side. There is further increase in prices when the goods reach the retailers and eventually there is another raise in prices when the goods reach the customers.

A wholesaler in Trashigang said the prices of goods have increased and they are even wondering how customers will be able to bear the expenses.

A villager from Ghaling chiwog, Zangpo said he was astonished to see the prices of commodities having spiked when he visited the town.

“The increase in prices has hampered everyone, especially the villagers, who have no proper income source,” he added.

A shop owner in town said the prices of about 10% of commodities in her shop have increased following the increase in fuel prices.

Meanwhile, most residents are worried that the cost of most essential items would also see a drastic increase if the fuel prices continue to remain as high as they are now.

Sonam Tashi from Trashigang

Post Views: 62
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Happy 2nd Birthday to HRH Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck
Posted on
Advertisement
𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓:𝐁𝐇𝐔𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐈𝐃𝐄 & 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃
Posted on
Advertisement
𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: 𝗧𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡
Posted on
Advertisement
𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥
Posted on
Advertisement
Foundational Skills Training Under BBP
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top