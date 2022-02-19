RCSC assessment finds one-third of Directors promising
RCSC assessment finds one-third of Directors promising

A total of 59 executives at the Director position- level were assessed by the RCSC

As per the outcome of the ‘Leadership Assessment Exercise for Directors’ that was carried out by the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), the assessment panel, comprising local and international assessors, found about one-third of the Directors promising.

A total of 59 executives at the Director position- level were assessed by the RCSC.

In a press release issued by the RCSC yesterday, the Commission will be further testing their suitability to assume expanded roles. Together with executives at the Secretary and Director-General position levels, these Directors will be involved in driving civil service reforms and restructuring.

“Should the Directors do well in these additional responsibilities, while continuing to excel in their current positions, they may be considered for higher level appointments,” states the press release.

The panel reportedly found that about one-third of the Directors failed to meet the high expectations required of executives holding these position levels.

“The RCSC is in the process of managing them out. This decision to manage our executives out had to be taken in service of our national objectives. Our executives may have been appointed to their current positions as a result of past accomplishments and contributions. But past performance in itself does not guarantee future results,” states the press release.

Regardless of how the executives performed in these assessments, it has been stated that the RCSC will continue to closely monitor their performance.

“Those who consistently perform on the job will be rewarded and recognized. Underperformers will be managed out. Collectively, these initiatives represent the fundamental shift in the RCSC’s approach towards leadership selection and performance management.”

According to the RCSC, the assessment of Directors is the third in a series of leadership assessment exercises for executives in the Civil Service, which was rolled out in January 2022 with 18 and 44 executives at the Secretary and Director-General position levels respectively.

“These unprecedented leadership assessments have underscored the importance of having a system that continuously assesses civil servants at all position levels. The RCSC began with the civil service leadership, because it is our leaders who drive results and exemplify accountability,” states the press release.

Meanwhile, the RCSC, in January this year, completed its assessments of 62 executives at the Secretary and Director-General position levels.

Supported by the RCSC, the assessment panel, comprising local and international assessors from the public and private sector, had then found that about 50% of these executives failed to meet the expectations and 7% had exceeded the expectations required of executives holding those position levels.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu

