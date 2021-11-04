Punakha’s vehicle scam case forwarded to OAG

The police recovered 27 vehicles

Following investigation by the Punakha police, the vehicle scam case involving five suspects, who had hired vehicles from private individuals and then sold them using forged documents, has been forwarded to the Office of Attorney General (OAG).

Out of the total 27 cases against the suspects, three cases were dismissed, while 24 cases were forwarded to OAG on October 25.

Talking to Business Bhutan, the Officer-In-Command (OC), Lt. Colonel Chador Namgay said they had to dismiss three cases as three vehicles (A-star, Bolero and Alto) have been handed over to the owners.

“Although the three vehicles were hired by the suspects, they did not sell and the agreement date was still valid,” the OC said, adding that as of now the investigation is completed.

The suspects, meanwhile, have been charged for deceptive practice and forgery.

Meanwhile, Choki Wangmo had rented nine vehicles, Pema Zangmo had hired six vehicles, Tshering Deki had hired eight vehicles, and Pema Thinley and his wife Kinzang hired three vehicles (two were sold in Thimphu, while an Alto was handed over to the police).



Background of the case

Five suspects were arrested for hiring vehicles from private individuals and then selling them using forged documents. The suspects are four women and one man, with one of them being a couple.

Pema Thinley, 41, a businessman from Mongar, Choki Wangmo, a 39-year-old businesswoman from Thimphu, Tshering Deki, 31, Kinzang and Pem Zangmo, 40, are the main suspects.

The police came to know about the case after a man from Shengana, Punakha, filed a complaint with the Punakha police on September 22, stating that his vehicle (Bolero), which he had rented out to a woman, was sold to another person for Nu 250,000.

Chencho Dema from Punakha