NA member questions government about waiving off parking fees at JDWNRH

Being a patient at the hospital is already troublesome. On top of that when people are charged with parking fees, they often get infuriated.

The Member of Parliament from the Nanong Shumar constituency, Lungten Namgyel, therefore, questioned the government about the possibility of waiving off parking fees for patients.

According to the MP, it still remains a mystery when it comes to how and when the parking fee collection system at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDNWRH) was started? The parking fee charges at the JDWNRH has become an issue now.

“So how will the problem be solved?” the MP questioned.

In response, the Information and Communications Minister Karma Donnen Wangdi explained that the JDWNRH is an autonomous body and they have their own policies.

According to the minister, there are four parking areas in the hospital and it is still not sufficient since most people from the 20 dzongkhags visit the hospital. This causes a lot of traffic problems, so the collection of parking fees was started.

“When the parking areas were free of cost, residents nearby park their cars at the hospital’s parking areas,” the minister said.

“JDWNRH being an autonomous body, it is in their hand to do the work or not. Secondly, the RSTA and RBP are working every day to stop traffic problems and the MoIC does not have the power to order them or make any changes,” the minister said.

Kuenzang Choden from Thimphu