Hydropower generation increases following recent snowfall

About 650MW generated with the snowfall, according to Lyonpo Loknath Sharma



The season’s first snowfall on December 29, 2021, has a good impact on Druk Green Power

Corporation (DGPC), said economic affairs Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, adding the snowfall has

extended the date of importing electricity in the country from GOI.



According to Lyonpo, it has dropped to 400MW in this winter season but, with the snowfall, we

have generated about 650MW.



“Our consumption during winter is 450MW. However, with this snowfall, we are generating

650MW for a few days, then only we will be shutting down the Tala hydropower,” Lyonpo said.



Lyonpo said that usually, the country starts importing electricity from GOI on January 1. “Let the

snowmelt and generate whatever we can, but we have to import every time and to adjust this, the

government is focusing solar energy,” he added.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu