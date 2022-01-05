Hydropower generation increases following recent snowfall
The season’s first snowfall on December 29, 2021, has a good impact on Druk Green Power
Corporation (DGPC), said economic affairs Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, adding the snowfall has
extended the date of importing electricity in the country from GOI.

According to Lyonpo, it has dropped to 400MW in this winter season but, with the snowfall, we
have generated about 650MW.


“Our consumption during winter is 450MW. However, with this snowfall, we are generating
650MW for a few days, then only we will be shutting down the Tala hydropower,” Lyonpo said.


Lyonpo said that usually, the country starts importing electricity from GOI on January 1. “Let the
snowmelt and generate whatever we can, but we have to import every time and to adjust this, the
government is focusing solar energy,” he added.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu

