Hike in vegetable prices leaves residents exasperated in P/ling
Higher inflation makes consumers pay more for food, rents, fuels
Budget utilization in first quarter of current FY at 10%
House owners find it difficult to get tenants in P/ling
Trending Now

Higher inflation makes consumers pay more for food, rents, fuels

There is an increase in fuel prices (petrol and diesel) by around 19.31% in September

Inflation has increased solidly in September as Bhutanese paid more for food, rents, and fuels.

In September, consumer prices rose to 0.26%, more than expected, and pushed the year-over-year gain to 4.97%, according to the latest data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The uptick in inflation has already hurt consumers, who are likely feeling the higher costs of certain items on their wallets due to higher food prices when compared with a year ago.

However, the CPI is likely to increase in October and November as transport rose to 8.08%, mainly due to an increase in fuel prices (petrol and diesel) by around 19.31% in September.

Economic Affairs Minister Loknath Sharma said the rising inflation is the most hurting currently because of the disruption in the supply chain due to the COVID-19. 

“We are really concerned about the rising costs with rising fuel prices globally, and extra costs put in by the COVID protocols which are dearly between lives and livelihoods,” he said.

According to an economist, Dr. Damber S. Kharka, if inflation is growing fast, then it will really lower down the living standard of the people. It will bring down your real income, and the economy.  “When there is high inflation, it will affect the consumers’ pockets,” he said.

Food prices continue to be the main driver of inflation at 0.56% and non-food prices have increased by 0.01%. Within food, betel nuts, and betel leaves recorded the highest increase with 40.75%, followed by meat and cooking oils with 37.21% and 20.21% respectively.  

The price of eggs and egg-based products is the main contributor with a 6.84% increase and dried fish with 4.60% for food.

Moreover, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 2.70%, contributed by an increase in the price of oils and fats by 22.43%, Cereals, and bread by 6.49%, and meat by 6.60%.

According to the CPI report, alcoholic beverages and betel nuts increased by 9.90% due to an increase in betel nuts by 15.50%. Communications dropped by 4.47% in the past one year due to a reduction in call and data charges.

The inflation on the housing and utilities rose to 6.89%, restaurants and hotels by 7.84%, health by 3.07%, recreation and culture by 2.18%.

Meanwhile, the CPI covers the goods and services consumed by the households and a sample of goods and services are selected using the household expenditure data to measure the inflation experienced by the households. Prices of the sampled goods and services are collected from urban areas in 20 Dzongkhags on monthly, quarterly, and annual frequency depending on the price volatility of the items.

The Purchasing Power of Ngultrum (PPN) as measured by the CPI is Nu 64 as of May 2021 compared to December 2012. 

This means that Nu 100 in May 2021 is worth Nu 64 during December 2012. The PPN has dropped by 4.74% in the past 12 months (from September 2020 to September 2021) due to a price increase in the economy.

CPI baskets have a total of 113 items (314 varieties) classified according to the Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP). A total of about 450 outlets are selected for pricing.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu

Post Views: 107
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top