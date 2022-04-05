GoI provides support of Nu 737mn towards key infrastructure projects in Bhutan
The Ambassador says they are confident that the projects that will be launched through release of these funds will be completed soon

The Government of India (GoI) released an amount of Nu 737mn for key bilateral development projects being implemented across Bhutan in the sectors of road infrastructure, urban development and school infrastructure on March 29.

For the development of critical infrastructure in 56 central schools of Bhutan, an amount of Nu 325mn has been released for the project ‘Existing Central Schools’. This project is constructing facilities such as classrooms, auditoriums, sports infrastructure along with purchase of computers and furniture for equitable education facilities in remote regions and for better learning outcomes.

A number of road projects across Bhutan have been supported through this release, including the improvement of Tareythang Road, construction of Namchukhola – Sangbaykha Secondary National Highway and the recently finished Bajo Khuru Secondary National Highway.

An amount of Nu 125mn is also being released for the construction and replacement of bridges. The project is being implemented across Bhutan by the Department of Roads to increase load capacity of a number of bridges and make the road network smooth and reliable. Funding support has also been provided for the development of urban infrastructure in Kanglung under which water supply and urban renewal works are being undertaken in Trashigang District. For effective monitoring of Bhutan India Bilateral Projects, funds have been released towards Strengthening of GOI Project Management.

Underlining the importance of the Bilateral Development Partnership between Bhutan and India, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “India is privileged to be a development partner of Bhutan. We are particularly proud of our development cooperation with Bhutan through this difficult COVID journey in the last two years.”

“Importantly, India’s development model always delivers to the people and it meets the expectations of Bhutanese society. We are confident that the projects that will be launched through release of these funds will be completed soon, coinciding with Bhutan’s economic recovery post-COVID,” the Ambassador added.

Yonten Thinley from Thimphu

