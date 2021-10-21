Five detained for cheating and selling vehicles of others
Five detained for cheating and selling vehicles of others

On September 22, a man named Tshering Tobgay from Shengana in Punakha filed a written complaint with the Punakha police stating that his vehicle (Bolero), which he had rented out to a lady, was sold to another person for Nu 250,000.

The FIR was recorded and the police have started investigating the case.

However, on October 11, 18 persons with similar complaints lodged a complaint that the vehicles they had given on hire were sold to others. Based on the complaints, five suspects were arrested. 

The suspects are four women and one man (with one of them being a couple). 

Initial investigation revealed that the suspects rented the vehicles under the pretext that they would use them to deliver goods for Dessups, but the vehicles were later sold to others.

So far, the police have recovered eight vehicles. 

Pema Zangmo hired three Boleros from three men, which were later sold to three persons in Paro and Thimphu. 

Pema Thinley and his wife Kinzang also hired three vehicles (Alto and two Boleros), two of which were sold in Thimphu, while the Alto was handed over to the police. 

Tshering Deki had rented eight vehicles, mainly Boleros, seven of which were sold to people in Paro while the Bolero DC Turbo is with her brother in Samtse.

Choki Wangmo had hired seven vehicles, of which three were A-stars, one Alto and three Boleros. The vehicles were sold to people in Paro and Thimphu, while one A-star was handed over to the police. 

Chencho Dema from Punakha

