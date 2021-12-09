Many Bhutanese anxious as Australia delays reopening of borders
Buy-back scheme continues to burden government coffer: Agriculture Minister
Economic Affairs Minister responds on broadening and diversifying trade routes
NA members question government’s policies and measures to tackle sexual harassment at workplace
Trending Now

Economic Affairs Minister responds on broadening and diversifying trade routes

When introducing the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Bhutan and Bangladesh to the members of the National Council (NC) on Thursday, Economic Affairs Minister Loknath Sharma was questioned on the measures the government is taking to explore other trade route options, besides the ones in India.

Deputy Chairperson of NC’s Economic Affairs Committee Jigme Wangchuk questioned the minister about the relevance of the trade routes through India and measures the government is taking to explore other options.

The NC member added that since Bhutan and Bangladesh do not share a border, Bhutan must trade with Bangladesh through India.

“In the meantime, there are not many problems with India when it comes to exporting goods, but there is a risk that problems might occur while trading with Bangladesh using the Indian routes,” MP Jigme Wangchuk said.

In response, Lyonpo Loknath Sharma said that the government is already exploring other ways and more options for the convenience of the Bhutanese traders. Currently, the primary goal is to determine the best entry and exit points.

“Agartala and Agora (Bangladesh border) are distinguished as a vital routes from the Assam side where there is a railway line between India and Bangladesh, which we are permitted to utilize,” the minister said.

The minister said the government is also in the process of talking with authorities of India to permit Bhutan to use the new railway line near Siliguri, India.

“It will highly benefit the people of Samtse and Phuentsholing if we can use that route to trade with Bangladesh,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lyonpo also said that Bhutan could have inland waterways to Bangladesh via Sunkosh in Dagana.

“The Sunkosh runs via the Brahmaputra River, and it presents a minor opportunity. However, this does not imply that we will implement it. We are currently performing a feasibility study,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the NC member from Sarpang, Anand Rai, also questioned the minister about the chances of inflation in the country due to insufficient products if exported to Bangladesh.

Responding to the question, the minister said Bhutan exported about 90 products to Bangladesh earlier, which was sufficient in Bhutan as well as to export to Bangladesh.

However, on inflation, the minister said, “Inflation is not due to trade; it is based solely on the manufacturers.”

After the question-hour session, the House of Representatives approved all 22 articles of the PTA and urged the committee to prepare the agreement for adoption by revising Article 19.

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu

Post Views: 48
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top