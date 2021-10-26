Cost of egg remains exorbitant still
Around 15,000 subscribers for BNBL’s piggy bank scheme since its inception
BDBL offers one-time-settlement scheme for NPL clients
Fuel price hike to have cascading effect on essentials
Trending Now

Cost of egg remains exorbitant still

There is no change in the price of eggs despite the DoL resuming the import of parent stock to produce layers and broilers

Consumers were taken aback a few months ago in late August when the price of egg unexpectedly increased from Nu 380 to Nu 440 per tray.

The cost per tray had then reportedly expanded by 15%. The Department of Livestock (DoL) then justified saying that the delay in import of parent breeders due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused the price to shoot up. 

Because of the pandemic, there were travel restrictions and closure of international flights, which caused the delay in importing the parent breeders before February this year, although the DoL had started to distribute the Day-Old-Chicks (DOC) to the cooperatives and farmers. 

However, even after almost two months now, the price of eggs in the market continues to remain the same and shows no signs of dropping.

 An egg distributor in Thimphu, Namgay Tenzin said that the suppliers have hiked the price and they increase the price every week.

Tshering Tamang of Tsirang Poultry Cooperative (TPC), which is one of the highest egg producing cooperatives in the country, said the main reason behind the price rise is because of the increase in the price of feed and other raw materials, like saw dust and feeding equipment, which increased twice a year.

“These have added up the production cost.”

Tshering Tamang sells a cartoon of egg at Nu 2,500 presently, while earlier a cartoon of egg would cost a maximum of Nu 1,900.

Another reason for the high cost of eggs in Thimphu is that the cooperatives have local vendors, who buy from them and then sell it here in Thimphu at higher prices adding the transportation cost. 

 Consumers on the other hand are not happy with the price increase.

“Eggs are an important component in our diet. It has become hard to afford for the middle and low-income earners,” said Pema Dongha, a resident of Thimphu.

He added that it has become easier to buy meat instead of egg because of the price.

Meanwhile, Karma Euden, a shopkeeper in Thimphu, said if they don’t sell at the present price of Nu 440 per tray, they will lose money as they buy from the vendors at Nu 415.

Another shopkeeper said, “I used to bring about 50 to 60 cartoons of eggs before. Nowadays, we get only 20 cartoons for the same amount.”

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu

Post Views: 62
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
October 2021
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top