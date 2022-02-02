Color transition of zones in Punakha deferred

The color transition has been deferred till January 31

The Khuruthang town; Guma-Wolakha; Changyual-Loselgang-Tashijong in Punakha were declared as red zones on January 20, while the transition to yellow phase was set on January 26 after the community testing was conducted on January 25 in these areas. But the color transition for these areas in Punakha is deferred for now.

Meanwhile, Lobesa was declared as a red zone on January 16, while the tentative date of transition to the next stage was set on January 31 after the community testing scheduled on January 30.

One individual from every household was tested on January 25 for the Covid-19. A total of 1,021 tests were conducted of which 885 were tested through the RT-PCR and 136 through the rapid antigen. All test results came out negative.

Punakha-Wangduephodrang Taskforce Chairperson Karma Tshering said as a precautionary measure the color transition has been deferred till January 31.

“We need to reassess the situation,” he said.

Although there is no community transmission, Karma Tshering said one of the reasons to retain the same color code for now is due to the imminent risk and the close proximity to Wangduephodrang.

Meanwhile, the quarantine facilities and isolation wards in the red zones have reported Covid-19 positive cases for the past few days.

Punakha district has seven quarantine facilities and two isolation wards.

During the nationwide address by Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo, it was revealed that the mass testing in Punakha district was completed.

As of January 26, 4,966 RT-PCR tests and 1,846 Antigen tests have been conducted by the surveillance team, while the tests include both community testing and for those stranded travelers.

As of January 26, Punakha dzongkhag had 47 positive cases with 10 new cases shifted from Wangdue and nine from the community (Lobesa).

Chencho Dema from Punakha