BHM to launch Hyundai Alcazar by November end or early December

Hyundai Alcazar Premium SUV is set to be launched in Thimphu at the end of November or early December

The Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India in June this year and it is anticipated to reach Bhutan by the end of this year, according to Bhutan Hyundai Motors (BHM), the sole distributor of the Hyundai brand of vehicles in the country.

BHM’s General Manager Pema Lodey said they have already received good inquiries about the Alcazar primarily due to various features of the vehicle.

“One of the special features of the Alcazar is that it has six and seven seats, which means it is more lavish, comfortable and spacious,” he said.

According to the BHM, the price of the Alcazar ranges up to Nu 2,903,170 and with quota it comes up to Nu 2,503,000. However, the price varies depending on the variants.

The Hyundai Alcazar comes with 2.0 liter petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engines with options of six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. The diesel engine is of 1,493 cc whereas the petrol engine is off 1,999 cc.

Depending upon the variation and fuel sorts, the Alcazar incorporates a mileage of 14.2 to 20.4 km per liter and the ground clearance of the Alcazar is 200mm with a boot space of 180 liters. Some of the major features of the Alcazar are the 360 degree camera, ventilated front seat, first and second row wireless chargers, and a connected car tech.

The company’s major target customers, according to Kiran Parajuli, BHM’s Operational Manager, are families and business executives as the Alcazar also provides IT device tables and wireless chargers.

“The seats are very premium and comfortable, making them ideal for families.” Kiran Parajuli said.

He added that the Alcazar had great success in India’s market and in terms of dominance, and that they also hope to recreate the same success here in Bhutan.

“Hyundai has come up with Alcazar with the expectation to lead the supremacy in the SUV segment,” he said.

The Hyundai Alcazar Premium SUV is available in six seat and seven-seat configuration across three variants that include Prestige, Platinum and Signature, and in eight different colors.

“It is one of the most comfortable cars with high features, good suspension, best build quality and loaded with features,” Pema Lodey said.

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu