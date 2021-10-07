Art workshop series on story-telling and illustration for children in Bhutan

In the fourth and last workshop, children between the age of 8 and 12 years from three schools in Thimphu will attend a special virtual illustration workshop with well-known Swiss illustrator Francesca Sanna on October 2 (tomorrow).

The event, meanwhile, is a part of a series of art workshops for Bhutanese children aged 8 to 12 years that was launched earlier on September 11, 2021 by the Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, together with the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia.

According to the press note from the Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, the workshops encourage the children to imagine and write their own stories on peace, harmony, diversity, and sustainability.

Ms. Sanna will also lead a special workshop and interaction called “Stories connect people” for Bhutanese illustrators on October 6. These workshops are facilitated by ThinkArts India and VAST Bhutan.

“In these unprecedented times, where it has been impossible for many of us to travel or be together, the arts continue to offer inspiring, innovative and different ways to keep people across the globe connected. We feel it is important to keep engaging in people-to-people and cultural exchanges and offer a platform to artists to share their work with you, the audience,” said Swiss Ambassador Dr. Ralf Heckner.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu