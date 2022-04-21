Woman charged for involuntary manslaughter

The 20-year-old woman who was found guilty of infanticide has been charged for involuntary manslaughter by the Thimphu police and the case was forwarded to the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on April 4.

As per the Penal Code of Bhutan, involuntary manslaughter is a felony of fourth degree with a prison term ranging from at least three years to a maximum of five years.

The suspect had confessed to killing the infant after giving birth and strangling the baby to death.

Currently the suspect is detained after undergoing counselling at the psychiatric ward of the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital in Thimphu.

On the morning of January 25, the body of the newborn baby was found in the Central Plaza area in Olakha, Thimphu.

When the police discovered the body of the infant, both the limbs and lower abdominal of the baby were reportedly missing. It was believed that dogs might have eaten the parts of the baby.

The woman, who is unmarried, confessed giving birth to the baby boy on January 19 at 3 am. As soon as the baby was born, she strangled the baby.

