Winners of IWD 2022 competition awarded cash prizes and merit certificates

The first prize of Nu 30,000 was awarded to Prasansa Sharma

The prize distribution ceremony for the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022 competition was held at the Embassy of India in Thimphu on May 18 with the President of the Royal Thimphu College (RTC), Dasho Tshewang Tandin, gracing the event as the Chief Guest.

Along with the Chief Guest, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj gave away the following prizes and merit certificates to the winners of the IWD competition, where the first prize of Nu 30,000 was awarded to Prasansa Sharma. The second prize of Nu 25,000 was awarded to Sangay Choezom and the third Prize of Nu 20,000 was awarded to Yeshey Pelden.

A consolation prize of Nu 15,000 was awarded to Lekzin P Lhamo.

Speaking at the function, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “The essay writing competition held to celebrate International Women’s Day was one of a multitude of initiatives in which the Embassy had collaborated with the Royal Thimphu College over the last few years. The enthusiasm and the volume of responses that we received from young Bhutanese women in this competition reflects the youth connect and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries.”

The Embassy of India, in collaboration with the RTC, had launched the essay writing/video recording competition to celebrate IWD 2022, as part of India’s ongoing #AmritMahotsav celebrations in Bhutan.

Young Bhutanese women belonging to the age 16-25 years were invited to record videos and write essays on the theme “Women then and women now in India and Bhutan”.

Almost a hundred essay and video entries were reportedly received after the announcement of the IWD 2022 competition.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu

Post Views: 74
