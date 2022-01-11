Towards enhancing performance of banking employees

The CB program is a two-month course offered by the Financial Institutions Training Institute

In a bid to enhance the performance of banking employees, another eight participants from various banks in the country, who are undergoing the Certificate in Banking (CB) program, were certified on January 1.

The CB program is a two-month course offered by the Financial Institutions Training Institute (FITI) and designed mainly to provide a solid foundation in banking fundamentals and principles. The core subjects integrated in the program are business developments, communication and customer care skills, and skills of discovering and exploring financial markets.

The program is mainly targeted for those employees who have just started their careers with financial institutes in the country.

Jigme Yoezer, one of the participants from the Bhutan National Bank Limited (BNBL), said, “The program was a self-learning journey and it has broadened my views of our financial system.”

He added that such programs should be prioritized and developed to keep up to date with the current trends and technological advancement in the banking sector not only in Bhutan but also worldwide.

Meanwhile, the CB is the first phase of the Post Graduate Diploma in Banking (PGDB), which was designed and developed in accordance with the FITI’s mission of providing lifelong learning.

FITI’s head of curriculum designing and marketing, Sonam Phuntsho said, “Candidates receive a certificate in banking after completing the modularized program and subsequently move to a Diploma in Banking. After that the individuals would be eligible to enroll for FITI’s Post Graduate Diploma in Banking.”

He shared that upgrading and certifying professionals in order to promote professionals best practices and contribute to the country’s economic development is one of the goals of the FITI.

The FITI has trained and certified 51 personnel working for financial service providers in three batches as of now.

FITI’s CEO said, “The program has been well received by the financial institutes and currently we are on with our fourth batch of participants. It is, however, the first batch of the fresh graduates. ”

Meanwhile, the CB program was launched in October 2020 with 12 participants – 10 from the Bank of Bhutan Limited, one each from the TBank and the Royal Insurance Corporation of Bhutan Limited. The first batch of CB trainees consisted of service employees.

The program is mainly targeted for those employees who just started their careers with financial institutes. The in-service candidates were selected so as to enhance their career development.

Another participant from the BoBL said it is a plus point for those who have certificates in banking courses, especially when there is an internal vacancy in banks or even if the employees want to apply to other banking sectors as and when vacancy arises.

One of the long-term flagship programs of the FITI is the Certificate in Banking. In addition to it, the other long-term program is the Certificate in Banking in Diploma Program (CBDP), a distant learning mode program that was launched in March 2020.

The CB is another long-term flagship program unlike the CBDP. It is held on a regular attendance basis for two months.

Tshering Pelden from Thimphu