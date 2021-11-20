Three-day UN50 Change-makers Roadshow begins today

40 students from the Paro College of Education will participate in this roadshow

The United Nations Bhutan will be organizing a three-day UN50 Change-makers Roadshow at the Paro College of Education in Paro starting today (November 20).

The roadshow aims at providing a platform to students to experience and learn, through different forms of art and guide through how change can be achieved to empower the youth in becoming ‘action artists’ and ‘change-makers’ to contribute to building a better Bhutan.

Gerald Daly, Resident Coordinator of the UN Bhutan, said, “We (the United Nations in Bhutan) want to change, we want to do better, we want to respond to the aspirations and concerns of our youth. We want the youth of Bhutan to have the opportunity to play the role that they must play in a modern world in which we live, and especially in the world we are trying to build. We are here to listen. I think there is a wave of optimism through this Change-makers Roadshow.”

“The pandemic has been difficult, especially for young people, because if young people can worry about ‘when this ends’ and ‘what happens in the future.’ However, the future belongs to the youth and I believe that young people are the biggest changemakers. So, when we are remembering 50 years of UN membership here in Bhutan we don’t throw a party. The UN together with the Royal Government invests in young people. We organized roadshows for children and students to work with them on issues that matter for them,” he added.

Designed for tertiary level students, the roadshow is aimed to educate young people on issues regarding the environment and climate change and how, as youth, their voices can be amplified by encouraging them to become ‘environmental change-makers’ and to develop their artistic and communications skills as a means of expressing their individual thoughts and ideas.

“The roadshow will include presentations on fundamental understanding of Climate Change, hands-on group work on discussing climate issues and ideas. At the end of the three-day roadshow, students will present pitch ideas for projects they would like to undertake which are eco-friendly and creates a safer and sustainable environment,” states the press release from the United Nations Bhutan.

Meanwhile, the roadshow is designed by the United Nations in Bhutan in collaboration with Global Shapers Thimphu Hub- a group of socially active passionate young leaders from diverse backgrounds who meaningfully engage with the community for significant positive change.

“Focusing on socio-economic issues, the Thimphu Hub aims to drive change with design thinking process that are innovative, relevant and action oriented,” states the press release.

A total of 40 students from the Paro College of Education will participate in this roadshow.

The UN50 Change-makers Roadshow is a part of the year-long activities jointly organized by the United Nations and the Royal Government of Bhutan to commemorate Bhutan’s 50th anniversary as a member state to the United Nations.

United Nations Bhutan has organized the UN50 Change-makers Roadshow earlier this year at the Royal Thimphu College in Thimphu and the College of Natural Resources in Lobesa.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu