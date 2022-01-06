Political parties field candidates for bye-election in Khamdang-Ramjar constituency

The poll day for the bye-election on February 3, 2022

With the announcement of the poll day for the bye-election of the Khamdang-Ramjar constituency of Trashiyangtse dzongkhag on February 3, 2022 by the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB), the two political parties have fielded their respective candidates.

Karma Gyeltshen, 51 and a former business administrator, is the candidate for the Khamdang-Ramjar constituency from the Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT).

Karma Gyeltshen contested in the 2018 elections, but lost to former Khamdang-Ramjar MP Kuenga Loday. The former MP secured 3,602 votes and Karma Gyeltshen secured 2,821 votes, thus the latter lost with 781 votes during the 2018 elections.

Meanwhile, Karma Gyeltshen holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. He also holds a bachelors’ degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Business Administration. He worked for 22 years with the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited.

The official announcement of Karma Gyeltshen will be made next week.

Jigme Tashi, 34, is the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa’s candidate for the bye-election in Khamdang-Ramjar constituency.

Jigme Tashi worked as a Lecturer of the Taktse College of Language and Culture Studies in Trongsa.

According to the ECB, the last day for filing the nomination of candidates is on January 8 and the election campaign will begin from January 11 through February 1.

The Khamdang-Ramjar constituency, Trashiyangtse remained vacant after MP Kuenga Loday submitted his resignation to the Speaker on November 15 last year.

The former MP was sentenced to five years in prison by the Trashiyangtse district court on August 14, 2020 for illegal construction of a road in a restricted area along with his nephews and brother.

