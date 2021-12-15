PM responds on RUB courses not recognized by RCSC

The PM advised students to think carefully before choosing a course

During the question hour session of the National Assembly (NA), the Member of Parliament (MP) from Bartsham-Shongphu constituency, Passang Dorji (PhD) asked the Prime Minister about the few courses of the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) which are not recognized by the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC).

According to the MP, for instance in Taktse College, around 200-300 students were affected when the RCSC refused to recognize their courses, preventing them from being recruited. They were enrolled in a Dzongkha language and cultural studies course.

Similarly, the MP added that a few courses like Dzongkha English in Sherubtse College, Social Work in Samtse College and Sustainable Development in the College of Natural Resources (CNR) in Lobesa were among those which were not recognized by the RCSC.

“The RUB had introduced the courses and the RCSC refused to acknowledge the course even in Post Graduate Diploma in Education,” MP Passang Dorji (PhD) said.

“We cannot expect other countries to recognize what we have introduced if we don’t recognize them ourselves,” the MP said, asking the PM about the measures to address the issue.

Responding to the query, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering said that it is not that the RCSC has fully refused to recognize the courses.

“According to the Bhutan Civil Service Rules and Regulation (BCSR), a few courses like the Himalayan Studies in Taktse College do not have the core history related subjects needed in a particular field like PGDE in History. However, they were offered the PGDE in counseling,” Lyoncchen added.

Lyonchhen said that neither the RUB nor the RCSC can be blamed because they are simply following what is written in the Wheel of Academic Law (RUB’s Act) and the BCSR.

One of the main issues today is the lack of proper guidance, whether it be parents or students. “Before enrolling into a course, students should consider on what basis they are taking that course; how it will benefit them in the future and the scope of the course in the country,” the PM said.

Lyonchhen also emphasized on the importance of providing proper guidance and counseling to students and their parents to educate them while selecting a course.

“Simply because the RUB is offering the course, we cannot urge the RCSC to recruit the graduates. The RUB and RCSC are a separate body and function independently,” the PM added.

Meanwhile, the PM said that they are also discussing the matters with the RUB and planning to mend the courses along with the RUB.

The PM advised students to think carefully before choosing a course.

“If they wish to work as civil servants in the future, they should refer to the BCSR and get themselves enrolled in a course that is recognized by the RCSC,” the PM added.

