MoEA Minister quizzed on increasing prices of commodities
Guideline launched to facilitate identification of pyramid schemes
Phuentsholing residents alert after lockdown rumor
Fixing accountability is important
Trending Now

Phuentsholing residents alert after lockdown rumor

The town has not recorded a single community transmission case of the Covid-19 in the last 108 days

A rumor about another possible lockdown in Phuentsholing has caused a bit of a stir among the local residents, who are now extra cautious about not letting the virus take the border town hostage again, with painful memories of the recent prolonged lockdown still haunting many.    

 “We don’t want to let another outbreak wreck our daily lives; that is why we have been extremely careful about our hygiene, while complying with every existing pandemic protocols,” Tshering Duba, a local resident said, “I almost lost my business during the lockdown and it’s been tough trying to reset everything from a scratch.”    

The father of four school going children is worried he may not survive the second wave of the lockdown. Meanwhile, he has been working really hard to bring his transportation venture back on track after nearly losing it completely.

Phuentsholing did not record a single community transmission case of the Covid-19 in the last 108 days, an impressive milestone, which the local residents wish to continue maintaining.  

“Rumors are actually good to keep people on their toes otherwise, I can see them getting complacent,” said Penjore, a resident, while adding how living in a border town is a reason enough to stay alert.

With the sharp rise in positive cases across the border, Rajesh, another resident, thinks everyone is at risk.

“The rumors are keeping people inside. We are the first line of defense and if we lose here, people in other dzongkhags will have to bear the burden,” he said.

Similarly, with winter approaching, Pema Wangmo is concerned about people’s relaxed attitude in Phuentsholing, where the situation can turn extreme overnight. She believes following the safety protocols to the book is the only way to avoid the second prolonged lockdown.   

An official from the Southern Covid19 Task Force (SC19TF) confirmed that the stories about the lockdown are just rumors started by some residents because their office did not issue any lockdown notice. 

“People should refrain from spreading such rumors as it may cause panic among the residents, who may resort to extreme measures,” the official said, “People will be informed in case of any future lockdown and should confirm with official sources before believing in these rumors.”

The same was reiterated by some of the residents Business Bhutan talked to who say the rumors can trigger buying frenzy, thus creating dearth of essential commodities. 

Vishwa Chhetri, an entrepreneur, explained how the rumors are affecting local businesses, which had gradually bounced back after severe disruption due to the prolonged lockdown. 

According to him, people are now avoiding market areas to stay safe, which is totally unnecessary given that there has not been a single local transmission in over three months.

“I started noticing the decline from last month. Today, there are hardly any customers in the market and the rumor is making the situation worse,” he said.

Yeshey Needup, a civil contractor, has been worried since he first heard the rumors last week. If he is to believe the rumor, it would mean stopping his ongoing construction works, which was completely disrupted once earlier this year. 

“Construction costs go up when work comes to a grinding halt causing civil contractors like us heavy losses on our project,” he said, adding that concerned authorities should find the person responsible for spreading fake information.

Sonam Tashi from Phuentsholing

Post Views: 339
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top