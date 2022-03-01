India provides grant of Nu 759mn towards key development projects in Bhutan

For the 12th Five Year Plan, the Government of India has committed a financial support of Nu 45bn

The Government of India has released an amount of Nu 759mn to the Royal Government of Bhutan for the smooth implementation of various development projects in Bhutan.

These projects are reportedly spread over diverse sectors inter alia Education, Infrastructure Development, Agriculture and Livestock Enterprise Development.

“This grant has been made under the Project Tied Assistance (PTA) committed by the Government of India to the Royal Government of Bhutan for the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan,” states the press release issued on February 21, 2022 by the Embassy of India in Thimphu.

Out of this grant amount, Nu 188mn has been earmarked for the construction of the Halhalay Dorokha Namchukhola Road. The 40km road in Samtse will reduce the travel time between Halhalay and Namchukhola. Once blacktopping and resurfacing works are completed by June 2022, the road is expected to provide for continuous year-round traffic movement and help improve regional connectivity.

India is also supporting Bhutan’s Education Flagship Program, which is being implemented in all 20 Dzongkhags and four Thromdes of Bhutan. This project aims to enhance ICT skills of students, supply digital devices to schools and augment trainers’ competencies in computer coding. An amount of Nu 280mn has been released for this program.

Further, an amount of Nu 170mn has been dedicated to the improvement of Puili Road in Dewathang. Under this project, road widening and pavement works are being undertaken for a stretch of 43km in Samdrup Jongkhar. Once completed, this road project is expected to provide smooth and safe movement for all types of vehicular traffic.

For the development of livestock enterprises in all Dzongkhags of Bhutan, Nu 121.028mn is being released under the grant.

This project is undertaking enterprise development in the sectors of Dairy, Egg, Broiler, Pork, Trout, Warm Water Fishery, Chevon Goat and Forage Production. The project is being implemented by the Department of Livestock and is being monitored at Dzongkhag level by the Regional Livestock Development Centres.

This Project is expected to contribute to greater food, nutrition and livelihood security of the Bhutanese people and help in poverty reduction, creation of employment and income generation opportunities.

For the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan, the Government of India has committed a financial support of Nu 45bn, comprising Nu 28bn of Project Tied Assistance, Nu 8.5bn of assistance towards High Impact Community Development Projects, and Nu 8.5bn of Program Grant assistance.

“The people and the Government of India stand resolutely committed to the long term well-being and prosperity of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan,” states the press release.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu