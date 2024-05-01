Historic Paro Statement: Bhutan and Tiger Conservation Coalition Commit mobilizing USD1 Billion for Tigers
Historic Paro Statement: Bhutan and Tiger Conservation Coalition Commit mobilizing USD1 Billion for Tigers
Historic Paro Statement: Bhutan and Tiger Conservation Coalition Commit mobilizing USD1 Billion for Tigers
From Mysore to Mastery: Sculpting statues and legacies
Motorcycling all the way to the Meritorious Award
The state of Bhutanese media
Rankings Do Not Give a Reason to Celebrate: PM
Trending Now

Historic Paro Statement: Bhutan and Tiger Conservation Coalition Commit mobilizing USD1 Billion for Tigers

As the curtains on the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscapes Conference held in Paro drew, it left a resounding mark on global conservation efforts. Hosted by the Royal Government of Bhutan under the Royal patronage of Her Majesty The Queen, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, and the Tiger Conservation Coalition, this event brought together a diverse array of stakeholders united in their commitment to tiger conservation.

High-level representatives from ten tiger range countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, and Vietnam, convened to discuss progress and ambitions for conserving their tiger landscapes. The conference also welcomed esteemed speakers such as His Royal Highness Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Crown Prince of Pahang, Tshering Tobgay, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO and Chairperson of the Global Environment Facility, and WWF-US President and CEO Carter Roberts, alongside multilateral banks and leaders in the financial sector.

A pivotal moment of the conference came with the issuance of the Paro Statement, inviting participants to join a shared commitment to catalyze an additional USD1 billion to conserve tigers and their landscapes over the next decade. These funds will not only contribute to securing and increasing global tiger population numbers but also to expanding tiger ranges and restoring the ecological integrity of tiger landscapes, benefiting both the species and local communities.

Carter Roberts, CEO of WWF-US, emphasized the significant progress made in tiger conservation over the last decade, attributing it to remarkable collaborations between tiger range countries, local communities, and organizations such as those represented in the Tiger Conservation Coalition.

Bhutan’s innovative financing program, Bhutan for Life, played a pivotal role in boosting the country’s tiger population by 27%, setting the stage for the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Conference and the Paro Statement. Discussions at the conference rallied governments, organizations, and world leaders towards the ambitious goal of mobilizing a USD1 billion financing strategy to restore tiger populations and secure their critical landscapes over the next decade.

The Paro Statement signifies a dedication to implementing innovative finance solutions, fostering international and public-private collaboration, and supporting national-level initiatives that ensure the well-being of these majestic creatures and their ecosystems.

Looking forward, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) presented the Tiger Landscapes Investment Fund, a new financial mechanism aimed at promoting the coexistence of humans and tigers while protecting biodiversity and furthering sustainable development in tiger landscapes.

Additionally, the Asian Development Bank expressed its intention to explore opportunities to support relevant countries with innovative financing instruments such as the Tiger Bond.

In a closing statement, Lobzang Dorji, Director of the Department of Forests and Park Services expressed gratitude to all participants for their dedication to the cause and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to achieve the ambitious goals outlined in the Paro Statement.

The conference, was held earlier this week and  marks the first step in a ten-year collaborative process towards securing sustainable financing for the conservation of tiger landscapes, heralding a brighter future for these iconic species and the ecosystems they inhabit.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu

Post Views: 130
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Historic Paro Statement: Bhutan and Tiger Conservation Coalition Commit mobilizing USD1 Billion for Tigers

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Historic Paro Statement: Bhutan and Tiger Conservation Coalition Commit mobilizing USD1 Billion for Tigers
Historic Paro Statement: Bhutan and Tiger Conservation Coalition Commit mobilizing USD1 Billion for Tigers