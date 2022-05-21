Former officer of BPA ordered to restitute Nu 3.10mn to 12 students
T/Yangtse gets its first futsal turf ground
Startup loan for DeSuups who have completed DSP
Nu 0.24mn fine levied in last four months
Trending Now

Former officer of BPA ordered to restitute Nu 3.10mn to 12 students

The 12 victims were allegedly conned by the program officer

The Thimphu district court has ordered the prosecution to collect Nu 3.10mn (restitution amount) from defendant Thinley Phuntsho, former program officer of the Best Placement Agent (BPA), and hand it over to the respective 12 victims (students) within one-month time. 

The criminal bench I rendered the judgment on April 9 this year, concerning the case of the Office of Attorney General (OAG) against Thinley Phuntsho for larceny by deception and official misconduct. The case was chargesheet in 2019.

Meanwhile, the case was put up to the court after the OAG, while reviewing a fraud case involving Thinley Phuntsho (the former program officer of BPA), was allegedly found to have cheated over 12 students of more than Nu 2mn while serving as the agency’s program officer.

The students had applied to go to Malaysia through the ‘Learn and Earn Program’, but were allegedly conned by the program officer.

According to the OAG, the program officer allegedly misused money meant for tuition fees and air tickets. He is also accused of fraudulently making agreements with the students, transacting money worth over Nu 2mn, and misusing the company’s name, seal, and logo.

Meanwhile, the students have asked for refunds from the overseas employment agent that was referred to them by the BPA.

The students alleged the firm of fraudulent practices in fund usage, visa processing and renewal, and air tickets, among others. The students are waiting for the agent to pay back their money, amounting to around Nu 200,000 to 400,000 depending on the university and course they chose.

According to the judgment, the defendant, Thinley Phuntsho, has refunded almost Nu 722,351 to 12 victims, so he has been ordered to pay almost Nu 884,838 as an interest amount to the victims.

“It is evident that Thinley Phuntsho did not intentionally adjust the tuition fees of the 12 students (victims) but merely to fulfill his proprietor’s directions and also secure his job,” states the judgment.

Pertaining to the charge for official misconduct, the defendant is found guilty for not keeping record of the clients (students) and is convicted for a minimum of one year or pay Thrimthue in lieu of imprisonment.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu

Post Views: 957
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Advertisement
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Posted on
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Advertisement
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top