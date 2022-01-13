First ever Recovery Corner Café in Phuentsholing
The Happiness Centre Recovery Volunteer Group (HCRVG) in Phuentsholing has started its first ever Recovery Corner Café in the border town last week.

The establishment is funded by Save the Children and supported by the Phuentsholing Thromde, Nazhoen Lamtoen, Rigsar Company, Ugyen Yoezer Supplier and the Royal Bhutan Police in Phuentsholing.

The Centre’s founder and a volunteer, Bhupdhoj Ghalley said it is one of the first sectors towards sustainability financially and that earnings from the café will help to sustain the Happiness Centre, the after-care home for alcohol and drug addicts in Phuentsholing.

He said two persons from the Happiness Centre will run the Recovery Corner Café and they will be paid salary so as to help them to earn while working at the new café.

“It is some kind of a voluntary service from the HCRVG team,” he added.

According to the data maintained from 2019 to 2021 by the Happiness Centre, there were a total of 1,182 males and 472 females being registered at the Happiness Centre in Phuentsholing. From the data, 175 males and 29 females were referred for detox services. Similarly, 48 males and three females were referred to rehab, 139 males and 12 females were re-intrigued.

Apart from those with issues of drugs, alcohol and substance abuse, the Happiness Centre also offers help and services to those who are aged and abandoned by their families. There were 20 males and seven females, who were helped by the Happiness Centre.

Bhupdhoj Ghalley said those who were old and abandoned were given medication, food, shelter and they were properly looked after by the Happiness Centre. 

In three years (from 2019 to 2022), the Happiness Centre also initiated awareness and advocacy programs in schools in Phuentsholing. They even made awareness programs for families of the RBP and RBA in Phuentsholing.

Currently, the centre provides self-help programs, conducts yoga and meditation, games and sports activities and educates young people on addiction and recovery. 

Sonam Tashi from Phuentsholing

