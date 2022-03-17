Business not as usual for automobile workshops in Trashigang

Automobile workshops are having a difficult time without vehicle parts in Trashigang

Automobile workshops in Trashigang that repair and maintain vehicles are seeing their business dwindling given the disruption in the supply of vehicle parts to these workshops.

Many owners of the automobile workshops say that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted their business and the frequent lockdowns in Phuentsholing along with Samdrup Jongkhar have impacted the supply of vehicle parts to these workshops.

The owner of Tshangla Automobile Workshop, Wangdi Drukpa said before the pandemic in the country, the automobile workshops in Trashigang were doing a good business.

However, he said the pandemic leading to frequent and prolonged lockdowns in Phuentsholing has impacted the supply of vehicle parts to their workshops.

He said, “This time around there are two to three customers visiting my automobile workshop in a day. However, the lack of availability of vehicle parts is making customers leave as we are not able to do any repair work on their vehicles.”

Wangdi Drukpa said his automobile workshop brings vehicle parts via Phuentsholing.

With business not going well, he added that it has been hard for him to pay the salary of his staff.

Similarly, the owner of Tobgay Automobile Workshop, Tobgay said his workshop does not have vehicle parts due to the lockdowns in the southern dzongkhags.

He said the prices of vehicle parts now have almost doubled up compared to the prices before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that many vehicles leave the automobile workshop when the required vehicle parts are not available at the workshop.

“Business is hardly running and I am having a hard time to recover the loan that I used while establishing my automobile workshop,” Tobgay said.

However, Tobgay said there are five Bhutanese staff who have been paid till now despite the poor business at the moment.

Another owner of an automobile workshop in Trashigang said it was mainly from Phuentsholing where they brought vehicle parts to Trashigang and that they also sought vehicle parts from Samdrup Jongkhar.

Another automobile workshop owner said they also tried getting vehicle parts from Thimphu after Phuentsholing and Samdrup Jongkhar.

“However, the prices from Thimphu are much higher and it is costly for us,” he added.

Sonam Tashi from Trashigang