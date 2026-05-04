Youth Call for Formal Discussion Platforms

Young people from across Bhutan are calling for structured and sustained platforms to engage with policymakers, saying their voices remain largely absent from decisions that directly affect their lives.

The call came during a youth dialogue on policy advocacy that brought together representatives from five colleges. Participants used the forum to highlight a wide range of concerns—from mental health and cyberbullying to unemployment, curriculum relevance, and the rising cost of living—underscoring the complex challenges facing Bhutanese youth today.

At the heart of the discussion was a shared demand: meaningful inclusion in policymaking.

“As we are all aware, youth like us don’t get much opportunity to participate in such policy dialogues,” one participant said. “If policymakers include us, they will gain better insight into the ground realities faced by students.”

Many participants described the dialogue itself as a rare opportunity to be heard, emphasizing that such platforms should not be one-off events but institutionalized mechanisms for engagement. They said consistent interaction between youth and decision-makers could help bridge the gap between policy and lived experience.

“This dialogue is very important because it gives us a chance to communicate our challenges to the concerned agencies,” another participant said. “It also helps policymakers consider our perspectives when making decisions affecting youth.”

Education emerged as a key area of concern. Several participants questioned the relevance of current curricula, noting that many programmes remain heavily theoretical and fail to equip students with practical, job-ready skills.

“While interning, we realize that our education is mostly theoretical,” said one college representative. “We need more practical skills that can help us secure jobs after graduation.”

Another recurring theme was the need for greater collaboration among institutions. Participants suggested introducing cross-college initiatives that promote skill-sharing and peer learning. Such programmes, they said, could allow students to exchange knowledge and develop practical solutions to real-world challenges.

“Cross-institutional programmes would allow us to share our knowledge and skills,” one participant explained. “For example, technical colleges could develop apps to help report cyberbullying anonymously, while business students could teach financial literacy.”

Mental health and student well-being also featured prominently in the discussions. Participants pointed to the shortage of trained counsellors in colleges and the growing pressures faced by students, including academic stress, financial strain, and uncertainty about future employment.

Cyberbullying was identified as a persistent issue affecting students’ mental health. Participants called for stronger preventive measures and innovative reporting mechanisms, including digital tools that allow victims to seek help safely and anonymously.

Participants also raised concerns about infrastructure gaps in some institutions and the broader uncertainty many graduates face when transitioning into the workforce. Limited job opportunities and a mismatch between qualifications and available roles were cited as key issues contributing to anxiety among young people.

Despite these challenges, the tone of the dialogue remained constructive. Participants not only raised concerns but also offered practical recommendations—ranging from curriculum reform and digital innovation to stronger mental health support systems and targeted employment initiatives.

The discussions highlighted a broader shift among Bhutanese youth—from passive recipients of policy to active contributors seeking a voice in shaping it. “Policies will be stronger if they reflect the realities of those they affect,” one participant noted.

The dialogue concluded with a shared sense of urgency and optimism. While participants acknowledged the challenges ahead, they expressed hope that continued engagement between youth and policymakers could lead to meaningful change.

The discussion was held at Thimphu and was organized by the Organization for Youth Employment, a civil society organization.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu