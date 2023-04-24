Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal
Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal
Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal
Patience Pays – Third time contestants Victorious
Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal
Fourth NC elections see contestants reducing by 29.92% 
Women in politics: is it worth the fight?
Trending Now
Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal

Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal

 A 34-year-old Jamyang Namgyal from Nangkor under Shumar gewog in Pemagatshel, is the youngest elected member for the 2023 National Council election. He had served as a statistical analyst and Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock over 10 years. He had intentionally resigned to serve the people of Pemagatshel.

However, the elected candidate said, “Though I must be the youngest Parliamentarian, I am matured enough to attend the stature of House of the Review,” adding that his pledges are well researched pledges.

Jamyang Namgyal said he can understand matters of national importance. 

“I am humbled by the love, support and trust you all have bestowed upon me,” he thanked the people of Pemagatshel.

 His pledges cover all aspects of people’s life. Through his five priority areas of interventions, viz, agriculture for autonomy and advancement, culture and community for continuity, education for employment and empowerment, entrepreneurship for equality and economy, and bridge between bureaucracy and Bhutanese, he wants to work towards making common people’s life better than it was by consulting with the public. “In doing so, we can build resilient families, vibrant communities, and better Bhutan,” he said.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 119
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal
Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal