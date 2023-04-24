Youngest elected NC member, Jamyang Namgyal

A 34-year-old Jamyang Namgyal from Nangkor under Shumar gewog in Pemagatshel, is the youngest elected member for the 2023 National Council election. He had served as a statistical analyst and Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock over 10 years. He had intentionally resigned to serve the people of Pemagatshel.

However, the elected candidate said, “Though I must be the youngest Parliamentarian, I am matured enough to attend the stature of House of the Review,” adding that his pledges are well researched pledges.

Jamyang Namgyal said he can understand matters of national importance.

“I am humbled by the love, support and trust you all have bestowed upon me,” he thanked the people of Pemagatshel.

His pledges cover all aspects of people’s life. Through his five priority areas of interventions, viz, agriculture for autonomy and advancement, culture and community for continuity, education for employment and empowerment, entrepreneurship for equality and economy, and bridge between bureaucracy and Bhutanese, he wants to work towards making common people’s life better than it was by consulting with the public. “In doing so, we can build resilient families, vibrant communities, and better Bhutan,” he said.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu