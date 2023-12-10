Written Exam results shock graduates

“I cannot get an average of 15% in three papers,” – a graduate

The Bhutan Civil Service Examination’s (BCSE) pass percentage in the main examinations (ME) declined by 7.64% compared to last year. However, what has shocked many graduates, especially those who have appeared for the PGDPA, PGDFM, and PGDE categories is the marks they obtained for the written examinations.

The ME is assessed through three different criteria. 10 % is awarded based on one’s performance in the college. 20% depends on a candidate’s VIVA performance and 70% is based on the written examinations. There are three papers for this examination: Paper I, which is Dzongkha; Paper II, which is English and GK and Paper III, which has two parts. One is Bhutan and its socio-political institutions and the other is Socio-Economic Development since 1961.

A graduate who sat for the PGDFM category got only 10 out of 70. This means that he got an average of 14.28% in the three papers. “Even if it is assumed that I would have scored only 14.28% in Papers II and III, I would never get 14.28 in Dzongkha,” he said. Additionally, he added that he knew and wrote all the answers to Paper III. “The questions were about Zhabdrung, Terton Pema Lingpa, the SDF and others. I am shocked” As per the RCSC, assessments are done based on knowledge of the subject, analytical/critical skills, and writing. “Even if I was given zero in critical skills, I should have got some marks for knowledge of the subject. Taking the worst-case scenario, even if I got 5 only from the five questions carrying 20 marks each, I would get 25. Something is wrong.”

He is not the only one baffled. There are three graduates, who got only 16 out of 70 in the written examinations. One who had competed in the PGDE category said “This is not just possible.” “My writing skills are good. I knew all the answers but my results say that I got an average of 22.8 in the three papers. Something is not right.”

According to him, many could not make it through the ME because of the written test results. “We want to appeal to the RCSC, but we do not know whether our appeals will be accepted or not. And we heard that even if we submit our applications for reassessment, they only check if the total of the marks we obtained are right or wrong.”

Nonetheless, graduates are waiting for friends to come to Thimphu from their villages so that they can jointly write an appeal letter.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu