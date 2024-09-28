World Tourism Day Celebrated

80,000 tourists visited Bhutan in the First Half of 2024

The Department of Tourism (DoT) celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27 at the Royal Institute of Tourism and Hospitality in Thimphu. Led by the Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Namgyal Dorji, the event was attended by over 80 partners from various sectors.

The event saw DoT honoring Gembo, a veteran tour guide and environmental advocate, with The Believers Award for his unwavering commitment to Bhutan’s tourism industry and his advocacy for environmental protection. Since 1998, Gembo has incorporated clean-up campaigns into his guiding services, focusing on high-traffic tourist areas. Recently, over 94 days, he extended his efforts across 22 Dzongs and 19 cremation grounds in 20 districts, dedicating every Saturday to waste collection and awareness campaigns. For his work, Gembo is regarded as a tourism hero and role model.

Similarly, Phuntsho Gyeltshen, the Chief Tourism Officer of the Standards and Compliance Division of the DoT, was honored with The Believers Award for his dedication to the Department of Industry. Recognized as a beacon of inspiration, Phuntsho has played a pivotal role in mentoring young colleagues, encouraging them to excel and pursue their ambitions with passion. According to the DoT, his commitment to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals not only strengthens Bhutan’s tourism sector but also fosters a culture of support, excellence, collaboration, and growth within the department.

The DoT also launched the Tourism Bhutan Mobile App and the Tashel ZoomDu initiative. The Tourism Bhutan Mobile App serves as a one-stop information platform for tourists and tourism service providers, making it easy to connect. The app enables visitors to plan their journeys, engage with local service providers, and offer feedback, contributing to a seamless and enriching experience. The goal is for all potential visitors to download the app before their visit and plan their ideal vacation with its help. While the initial version is static, more features will soon be added to make it dynamic.

Additionally, the Tashel ZoomDu initiative is a virtual platform that fosters open communication within the tourism sector. Through this platform, partners can submit ideas, concerns, and questions, which are discussed during monthly Zoom engagements. This initiative aims to help tourism partners collaborate, regardless of their physical location.

The DoT believes that fostering a thriving tourism industry that unites people and cultures is key to promoting peace, an essential tool for achieving Bhutan’s goals as a top tourism destination.

Tourism is set to be a key driver in the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) transformative projects, attracting investment and innovation. “Moreover, the tourism sector is a crucial driver of economic development and employment generation,” stated the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment.

Meanwhile, Bhutan welcomed 78,235 visitors between January and July 2024, including 54,618 Indian visitors and 23,617 international visitors, with significant numbers from the US, China, and Singapore. This achievement reflects Bhutan’s dedication to sustainable tourism and aligns with this year’s World Tourism Day theme, “Tourism and Peace,” emphasizing the nation’s efforts to foster peace, harmony, and happiness.

World Tourism Day, first observed in 1980 on September 27, is celebrated by all 160 member states to highlight the benefits and challenges of tourism and to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable practices. “For Bhutan, the celebration of Tourism Day coincides with the Blessed Rainy Day, marking the end of the beautiful summer season and the beginning of the golden autumn,” said the Director of the DoT, Damchoe Rinzin.

By Dechen Tshomo, Thimphu