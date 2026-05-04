Workplace Eye Injuries Emerge as a Silent Public Health Concern

More than 21,000 work-related injuries were treated in Bhutan’s health facilities in 2025, revealing a growing but largely overlooked crisis of occupational eye injuries that experts say is both underreported and highly preventable.

According to the Annual Health Bulletin 2025, a total of 21,009 workplace injuries were recorded nationwide. However, the Ministry of Industry Commerce and Employment Bhutan reported only 17 workplace accidents during the same period, highlighting a significant gap in safety reporting and enforcement.

Dechen Wangmo, head of the Ophthalmology Department at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH), said occupational eye injuries are becoming a silent public health concern, particularly among workers in construction, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

Occupational eye injuries are defined as ocular trauma sustained in the workplace, which may result in either acute or chronic conditions caused by workplace hazards.

“Nearly 90 percent of workplace eye injuries are preventable,” she said, adding that severe cases such as globe ruptures and permanent vision loss often occur among workers who do not use basic protective equipment like safety goggles or face shields.

In Bhutan, occupational eye injuries range from minor irritation to severe trauma that can lead to irreversible blindness. Workers are routinely exposed to hazards such as dust, flying debris, industrial chemicals, and high levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

High-risk occupations include construction workers, factory workers, welders, farmers, laboratory and healthcare personnel, electricians, plumbers, and transport workers. Flying metal fragments, cement dust, and grinding particles are among the leading causes of penetrating eye injuries in these sectors.

Common eye conditions linked to occupational exposure include dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, cataracts caused by UV exposure, pterygium linked to sunlight and dust, and computer vision syndrome resulting from prolonged screen use.

She said a major concern is limited first-aid awareness among workers. Simple mistakes, such as rubbing the eye after a foreign object enters, can worsen injuries. In cases of chemical exposure, immediate flushing with clean water for at least 30 minutes is essential. Severe injuries require urgent medical attention.

“Delays in seeking treatment often lead to complications, including permanent vision impairment,” she said.

Despite known risks, prevention efforts remain inconsistent. Barriers such as poor safety culture, lack of awareness, discomfort or improper fit of protective eyewear, high costs, and weak enforcement of safety regulations continue to limit the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The economic burden is also significant. Globally, about 2.2 billion people live with vision impairment, of which at least one billion cases are preventable or unaddressed. This number is expected to rise to 1.7 billion by 2050, with annual productivity losses estimated at USD 411 billion.

In Bhutan, employers paid over Nu 1.4 million in compensation for workplace injuries and fatalities during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

Under the Labour and Employment Act of Bhutan 2007, employers are required to report workplace accidents within 24 hours and provide adequate protective equipment. Non-compliance can result in penalties, yet many cases remain unreported due to limited awareness and fear of repercussions.

With the launch of the National Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Strategy 2025–2035 by the Department of Labour Bhutan, the government aims to raise safety compliance to 90 percent by 2035.

However, she said providing protective gear alone is not enough without training, supervision, and workplace accountability.

She added that emerging solutions such as smart protective equipment, tele-ophthalmology, and AI-based screening could improve early detection and prevention, but only if supported by strong enforcement and behavioural change.

She called for stronger coordination among employers, healthcare providers, and policymakers. Employers are urged to provide high-quality protective eyewear, conduct regular safety training, and enforce strict workplace safety standards. Healthcare providers, meanwhile, play a key role in early diagnosis, treatment, and awareness through screenings and education.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu