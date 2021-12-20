With profound gratitude!

In unquestionably another proud and happy moment for all Bhutanese, people from all walks of life and every nook and cranny came together as we celebrated the country’s 114th National Day.

Indeed, it was a special day and a different one too. Usually the main celebrations until now have been held at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and with a public address by His Majesty The King, but this time His Majesty The King addressed the nation from Tashichhodzong.

Most importantly, December 17 every year is celebrated as the National Day of Bhutan because it saw the Coronation of His Majesty the First King, Druk Gyalpo Ugyen Wangchuck, in 1907 and the establishment of the Wangchuck Dynasty in the country, which ushered in a new era of peace and stability and unified the country as one nation.

The day is, therefore, a befitting moment for all Bhutanese to pay our sincere gratitude and deepest respect to the Wangchuck Dynasty for selflessly leading the country for around 114 years today.

The day is, therefore, a celebration of the pivotal continuity of the sacred and benevolent institution of monarchy in the country, which is the symbol of Bhutan’s identity and nationhood.

The day is, therefore, a celebration of being a Bhutanese and being blessed under the selfless and compassionate leaderships of the Wangchuck Dynasty.

The day is, therefore, also an assurance that we can repose our faith and trust on our Monarchs in times of unforeseen and unexpected adversities. It is the solace that the hope and future of Bhutan and all Bhutanese are secure.

In these 114 years since the establishment of the institution of monarchy in the country, our successive Druk Gyalpos have secured our sovereignty and nationhood, besides bringing us together and paving the path towards happiness, prosperity and wellbeing.

We have been blessed under the reign of our successive Druk Gyalpos. The National Day celebration, therefore, is a proud and jubilant reminder that we have the continuity of these blessings.

Bhutan and Bhutanese have been fortunate and blessed under the reigns and blessings of the country’s successive Druk Gyalpos, whose priority and prerogative have always been the people, their welfare and wellbeing.

As an epitome of values such as love, kindness, and compassion, our Kings have tirelessly been in the service of their people and country, all round the clock, throughout the year and throughout their reigns. Our Kings have always been there for the people, during good and bad times, happy and sad moments; personally lifting those in grief, despair and distress.

So let us not forget and take for granted that the unprecedented peace, prosperity, happiness, and the sense of national pride and identity that we enjoy today in the country and as Bhutanese are all because of our benevolent Druk Gyalpos.