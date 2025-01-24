With Love from Bhutan

When I first heard the news that Ed Sheeran had agreed to perform in Bhutan, it felt utterly surreal—like the kind of dream you don’t dare to fully believe. Bhutan, nestled in the Himalayas, is a world away from the bustling arenas and packed stadiums where international stars usually shine. Why would someone like Ed Sheeran, one of the most renowned artists of our time, choose to come here? And not just come, but perform for free.

The announcement stirred a mix of wonder and skepticism in me. A small nation, rich in culture but humble in size and resources, is not the place you’d expect to see a star of his magnitude. And yet, he came.

When Ed finally walked onto the stage, the air seemed to still, as if the mountains themselves were holding their breath. He stood there, guitar in hand, a lone figure against the backdrop of Bhutan’s timeless landscape. There were no flashing lights or grandiose effects—just him, his voice, and his music. As his melodies wove through the crowd, touching every heart, it became clear that this wasn’t about fame or fortune. This was about connection—humanity at its most raw and profound.

Ed Sheeran’s decision to perform here wasn’t just an act of generosity; it was a reflection of the depth of his soul. In a world so often defined by transactions and self-interest, he reminded us of the unspoken social contract that binds us all. That sense of obligation to lift one another up, to share beauty and joy where it’s least expected, and to leave a part of yourself behind, no matter where you go.

For Ed, we have these messages—simple, heartfelt, and deeply rooted in gratitude. Like I’ve said countless times, words are inadequate to thank him for what he has done. But gratitude transcends language, and in Bhutan, we express it in ways that reach beyond words. Ed, you will not just be remembered by a nation; you will be honored by 700,000 hearts that will carry you in their prayers.

In Bhutan, prayers are powerful. They are whispered in the silence of mountain monasteries, chanted in the rhythm of prayer wheels spun by the old and the young alike. These prayers rise like incense, carried by the wind to the heavens. And now, in those prayers, there will be a name—Ed Sheeran. Not as a celebrity, not as a superstar, but as a soul who showed kindness, who crossed oceans and gave freely to a small nation tucked away in the Himalayas.

One of his most beloved songs says, “Give me love.” And, Ed, you have it. You have the love of all Bhutanese—not just for your music, but for the gesture of your heart. It is rare to witness someone who doesn’t just sing about love but embodies it in action. You gave Bhutan more than a performance; you gave us a memory that will resonate in our collective spirit for generations.

The love we have for you isn’t fleeting, like applause that fades after the final note. It’s enduring, like the mountains that cradle this nation. It’s woven into the fabric of our gratitude and amplified in the prayers whispered by our monks, our elders, our children. Love, for us, is sacred, and you, Ed, have earned it—not for your fame, but for your humility and the generosity you’ve shown.

This country, small and often overlooked by the larger world, now holds you close in its heart. We may not have the words or the means to reciprocate your gift, but our love for you is boundless. Thank you, Ed, for showing us that kindness, even in its simplest form, can bridge worlds. You are now a part of Bhutan’s story, and we will carry your name in our prayers, always.

Ed, you are no stranger to the transformative power of vision and hope. And so, it moves us deeply to know that you are also aware of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a visionary project of His Majesty, our beloved King. GMC is more than just a project; it is a dream that transcends borders—a vision for humanity itself. It is the embodiment of what we hold dearest as a nation: harmony, mindfulness, and the pursuit of Gross National Happiness. But such dreams, no matter how noble, cannot be achieved alone. Bhutan, small in size but vast in heart, needs the support and solidarity of the world.

Your presence here, your act of generosity, is more than just a gift to Bhutan; it is a symbol of hope. It suggests that you understand what GMC represents—not just for us but for the global community. It shows that you see the power of this vision, a future where humanity slows down to reflect, where growth is balanced with mindfulness, and where progress does not come at the cost of the soul. Your actions suggest that you believe in what Bhutan stands for and that, in your own way, you will support us in this journey.

Your performance wasn’t just a performance. It was a bond, a statement – that the world is not indifferent to Bhutan’s aspirations. A statement that even amidst the noise and chaos of a world racing forward, there are those like you who pause, who listen, who care. Gelephu Mindfulness City is a herculean undertaking for a small nation like ours. It is a beacon of hope but also a call for help. By being here, by standing with us, you have shown the world what it means to care—not just in words but in action. You have reminded the world that even the grandest dreams require collective effort, that the kindness of one can ignite the faith of many.

Ed, this was your first performance in Bhutan—a moment etched forever in the hearts of 700,000 grateful souls. But as the music fades and the applause settles into memory, a quiet sadness lingers. Please, Ed, do not say that this will be the last. Do not let this first become the only. If this truly were to be the last, it would leave a void—a sense of something beautiful slipping away too soon. Please do not let that be the story. Let this first performance be a beginning, a seed of a relationship that grows deeper with time. Let it be the start of a bond between you and Bhutan, one that sees you return to these mountains not as a visitor, but as a friend, as family.

As your last song faded into the crisp Thimphu night, I felt a strange ache in my chest. Gratitude mixed with sorrow, for how rare it is to witness such selfless giving in a world that often forgets its heart. Ed didn’t just bring his music to Bhutan; he brought hope, a reminder that kindness still exists in places and moments we least anticipate. It wasn’t just a concert—it was a moment of grace. And for that, we’ll carry his music, and his gesture, in our hearts forever.

Ed, as you prepare to leave this small, humble nation, our hearts grow heavy with the weight of parting. We know your journey takes you onward to India, where the lights will shine brighter, the crowds will be larger, and the stages grander. Yet, as we bid you farewell, we cannot help but feel a quiet sadness, knowing that the magic of your presence here in Bhutan is now slipping into memory.

We wish you a safe journey to India, where your music will no doubt touch countless lives just as it has touched ours.

Safe travels, Ed, and may every show you perform be as magical as the one you gave us.

By Ugyen Tenzin