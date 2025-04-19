Why Sustainability Should Matter in Media Rankings — A Bhutanese Context

As the world pivots towards a future increasingly shaped by climate urgency, environmental stewardship, and responsible governance, sustainability is no longer a niche concern—it is a defining global priority. In Bhutan, a country internationally recognized for its unique development philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH), the principle of sustainability runs deep. Yet, when it comes to media assessments and rankings—both locally and globally—sustainability often remains underrepresented or misunderstood.

Rethinking Media Rankings in a Changing World

Traditionally, media rankings focus on factors such as press freedom, financial independence, reach, and journalistic output. While these are undeniably important, they rarely consider whether a media house operates in a socially responsible, environmentally conscious, or ethically sustainable way. In a country like Bhutan, where values such as cultural preservation, environmental conservation, and community wellbeing are central to national identity, this omission creates a dissonance.

Incorporating sustainability into media rankings would mean evaluating not just what media houses report, but also how they operate. Are they minimizing their carbon footprint through digital-first strategies? Do they support inclusive narratives and community voices? Are they aligned with national goals like climate resilience and youth empowerment? These questions are particularly relevant in Bhutan’s context.

Media as a Driver of Sustainable Development

Bhutanese media has a critical role to play in educating citizens on sustainability—from environmental conservation and climate adaptation to responsible consumption and civic participation. When media entities lead by example, they influence public behavior and policy outcomes.

For instance, promoting eco-friendly production practices, adopting energy-efficient technologies, reducing print waste, or investing in local storytelling can create ripple effects. Media houses that internalize sustainability not only uphold the values of GNH but also gain credibility and relevance in a rapidly evolving global information landscape.

Aligning with Bhutan’s National Vision

Bhutan is a climate leader, a carbon-negative nation, and a country deeply rooted in spiritual ecology. Our national vision is inherently sustainable. Therefore, it is only fitting that our institutions—including the media—are evaluated through the same lens.

By integrating sustainability into media rankings, Bhutan could lead by example. It would set a regional precedent, showing that media can be both free and fair and ecologically and socially responsible. It also encourages innovation, collaboration, and accountability—factors essential to the long-term health of the media ecosystem.

The Path Forward

To bring sustainability into media rankings, stakeholders must develop new metrics—ones that reflect Bhutanese values and realities. This could include assessing diversity in reporting, support for local content, environmental impact, training in ethical journalism, and partnerships that promote sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In doing so, Bhutan not only strengthens its media sector but also reaffirms its commitment to a more compassionate, holistic, and sustainable future.

“A Sustainable Media is a Free Media”

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu