Why Bhutan continues to fall in Press Freedom Ranking?

Bhutan’s fall in the press freedom index continues, with the country falling by another five positions, and taking the 152nd position, from the 180 countries assessed by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). In 2024, Bhutan was ranked 147.

The assessment is done based on five broad parameters that include social, economic, political, legislative and security indicators. It is important to know what is assessed across the above five indicators.

Political indicators evaluate “the degree of support and respect for media autonomy vis-à-vis political pressure from the state or from other political actors; the level of acceptance of a variety of journalistic approaches satisfying professional standards, including politically aligned approaches and independent approaches and the degree of support for the media in their role of holding politicians and government to account in the public interest.

The Legal indicator evaluates the degree to which journalists and media are free to work without censorship or judicial sanctions, or excessive restrictions on their freedom of expression; the ability to access information without discrimination between journalists, and the ability to protect sources and the presence or absence of impunity for those responsible for acts of violence against journalists.

The Economic indicator evaluates economic constraints linked to governmental policies (including the difficulty of creating a news media outlet, favouritism in the allocation of state subsidies, and corruption); economic constraints linked to non-state actors (advertisers and commercial partners) and economic constraints linked to media owners seeking to promote or defend their business interests.

The Socio-cultural indicator evaluates social constraints resulting from denigration and attacks on the press based on such issues as gender, class, ethnicity and religion and cultural constraints, including pressure on journalists to not question certain bastions of power or influence or not cover certain issues because it would run counter to the prevailing culture in the country or territory.

As can be deduced, the Safety indicator concern journalists’ safety. For this purpose, press freedom is defined as the ability to identify, gather and disseminate news and information in accordance with journalistic methods and ethics, without unnecessary risk of bodily harm (including murder, violence, arrest, detention, enforced disappearance and abduction) and psychological or emotional distress that could result from intimidation, coercion, harassment, surveillance, doxing (publication of personal information with malicious intent), degrading or hateful speech, smears and other threats targeting journalists or their loved-ones and professional harm (for example, the loss of one’s job, the confiscation of professional equipment, or the ransacking of installations).

The Table shows that Bhutan continues to do very poorly in the social and economic indicators, followed by the legal and political indicators. Safety is not an issue for Bhutanese journalists.

On the Economic context, the report says. “Privately owned publications survive in a difficult economic environment, with a relatively low readership and insufficient advertising, which, for the most part, comes from government agencies — they account for 80 per cent of newspapers’ advertising revenue, which is allocated based on the outlets’ proximity to those in power.”

Concerning the social context, the report maintains that self-censorship is one of the main problem and that many journalists avoid covering sensitive issues for fear of appearing to challenge the social order.

In the political context, it says the alternation between the different political parties does not seem to have any impact on press freedom in the country, where self-censorship remains pervasive.

On the legal indicator it says: “The 2018 Information, Communications and Media Act confirmed the powers of the Bhutan Infocomm and Media Authority (BICMA), a media regulator whose five members are directly appointed by the government. Journalists report difficulties getting access to state-held and governmental information, which ultimately deprives the population of information of public interest.”

There can be several debates concerning this ranking across different bodies of the government, the media, civil society organizations (CSOs) and others. Many may say that the ranking does not really reflect the truth concerning Bhutanese media. While the debate can continue, the fact remains that we are assessed by an organization whose repute cannot be done away by pointing out that Bhutan is different. As has been the case always, the numbers will speak.

What comes out very clearly is the state of the Bhutanese private media, which, according to the report, “survive in a difficult economic environment, with a relatively low readership and insufficient advertising, which, for the most part, comes from government agencies — they account for 80 per cent of newspapers’ advertising revenue, which is allocated based on the outlets’ proximity to those in power.”

Though not directly pointed out, the above speaks about favoritism in the allocation of government advertisements. If the government today continues to allot advertisements like it is doing now, it will be difficult to get out of the position that we do not want to be in.

The same can be said about information access. “Journalists report difficulties getting access to state-held and governmental information, which ultimately deprives the population of information of public interest,” the report says. Though, different agencies, especially the Ministry of Information and Communication (MoICE), has been trying hard to solve the above issue, it still persists.

The above two are just some examples of how we can get a better and befitting position in the Press Freedom Ranking. We may say that the evaluation does not matter. It may have been true decades back. But in a world where everyone and everybody is connected, everything matters.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu