Who are PDP’s 30?

Ruling party’s composition

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which won the general round of the elections held on January 9, 2024, will be having 30 of its members in the National Assembly (NA). While it is too early to say who would be given the berths of the cabinet, the PDP Members of Parliament (MP) elects, are diverse in their profession. It ranges from former ministers and MPs to those with experiences in the tourism industry, finance, and former bureaucrats.

Former Ministers

Despite three former ministers losing the elections, the PDP saw four other former ministers winning the election. Tandin Wangchuk, former Health Minister won from Athang-Thedtsho constituency in Wangduephodrang. Similarly, former minister of the then Economic Affairs’ ministry Lekey Dorji, won from Bardo-Trong constituency in Zhemgang.

From Samtse_Phuentshopelri constituency in Samtse, DN Dhungyel, the former Minister of Information and Communication won. The former Finance Minister, Namgay Dorji, also won from Draagteng-Langthil constituency in Trongsa.

Former MPs

Within its fold are also former Members of the Parliament. They are Kuenga from Gyelekha under Nyisho Gewog for the Nyisho-Saephu constituency in Wangdue Phodrang, Sangay Khandu, the PDP’s candidate from the Tashichhoeling constituency, Rinzin Dorji, from Phuentsholing, Pema Drukpa from Khamaed-Lunana, Gasa and Tshering from North Thimphu.

Others include Sonam Dorji, who embarked on his political career as a National Council member, representing Dagana Dzongkhag for two consecutive terms. Tshewang Rinzin is the PDP’s candidate for South Thimphu. He was the former National Council representative from Thimphu Dzongdag.

Namgay Wangchuk from the Lingmukha-Toedwang constituency is also a former MP.

So is Kamal Bahadur Gurung, representative of Kilkorthang-Mendrelgang Constituency in Tsirang , who was earlier the NC member from the district.

Bureaucrats

The party has two former directors. Sonam Rinchen, representing Chhumig-Ura Demkhong of Bumthang, who served as the Director of the Department of Human Resources for a period of 4 years. From 2014 until his retirement in 2018, Sonam Rinchen was also Trongsa Dzongda.

Lungten Dorji, candidate from the Panbang constituency, Zhemgang, was the former Director General, the Department of Local Governance. He also served as the Dzongdag of Trashigang.

Former Zhemgang Dzongdag Harka Singh Tamang is from Gelephu Constituency in Sarpang. He has a BA (Hons) in Urban Geography from DAV College, Chandigarh, India.

Starting his career as a trainee officer in the erstwhile Planning Commission, he has served 34 years in various posts.

Finance

Chandra Bdr. Gurung, is a former Assistant Auditor General representing the Lhamoi Dzingkha-Tashiding constituency in Dagana Dzongkhag.

Lhaba Lhaba from Lungo village, Laya gewog, Gasa was an accountant in a private firm. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Gaeddu College of Business Studies, Royal University of Bhutan.

Military

Pempa, PDP’s candidate from Bongo-Chapcha constituency, Chukha, served more than 10 years in the Royal Bhutan Army in various capacities. He participated as an NC Candidate from Bongo gewog.

Chief Executive Officers (CEO).

Gem Tshering, PDP’s candidate from Dogar-Shaba, Paro, was the former CEO of Bhutan Power Corporation. He is an accomplished engineer with a wealth of experience in the power sector, having worked in various positions with CHPC and Bhutan Power Corporation.

Lhakpa Tshering from Sergithang_Tsirangtoed also served as the CEO, at Amen Bhutan Tours and Treks and Bhutan Real Estate. He has Bachelor of Business Administration specialised in marketing from Gaeddu College of Business Studies,

Tourism

Kuenzang Thinley, from Bumthang, who would represent Chokor-Tang constituency has dedicated 14 years of his career to the tourism and hospitality industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a specialization in marketing from the University of Bengaluru, India.

Medical

Dr. Tek Bahadur Rai, a retired RBA Colonel, is the PDP’s representative for Shompangkha Constituency, Sarpang. Dr Rai has MBBS and MD degrees in Internal Medicine from the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University, India.

Environment

Younten Phuntsho, PDP’s candidate from Jomotsangkha-Martshala, Samdrup Jongkhar, is an environmentalist. He has worked at the World Wildlife Fund. He has a Master of Environmental Management from Yale University, USA.

Engineer

Ugyen Lama, PDP’s representative from Dophuchen_Tading Demkhong of Samtse has a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the College of Sciences and Technology, Royal University of Bhutan. The 33-year-old has served as a project engineer and has a wide range of experiences in the construction sector.

From Lamgong-Wangchang, Paro, Sonam Tashi has a degree in electrical engineering from the College of Science and Technology, Royal University of Bhutan.

Business

Lhendup Wangdi from Bji-Kartsho-Uesu, Haa, has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Accounting) from the Gaeddu College of Business Studies, Royal University of Bhutan. He served as an Assistant Lecturer at his alma mater. He resigned from his post as an assistant lecturer and ventured into business in 2015 and became an entrepreneur in Haa town.

Forestry

Dimple Thapa holds a Master of Science in Mountain Forestry from BOKU University, Austria, and a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, India. Dimple’s career in forestry includes roles at Tsirang Forest Division, where she served as Chief Forestry Officer, and at Forest Resources Management Division, where she worked as Deputy Chief Forestry Officer and Forest Management Planner. Dimple Thapa will represent Ugyentse_Yoeseltse Samtse in the Parliament.

Diplomacy

Namgyal Dorji from Kabisa-Talog constituency, Punakha, is a former career diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After serving as the First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the United Nations in New York, he served in the Multilateral Department, from where he resigned.

(Business Bhutan compiled the list based on the highest qualification and the last working experience).

