White-bellied Heron Population Reaches 31 in Bhutan as of March 2026

The number of White-bellied Herons in Bhutan is increasing, bringing renewed hope for the survival of one of the world’s rarest bird species. According to the White-bellied Heron (Ardea insignis) Annual Population Survey 2026, Bhutan is now home to 26 individuals in the wild, with an additional five birds in the conservation breeding center, bringing the known national population to 31. This is the highest figure recorded since monitoring began in 2003 and marks a promising step forward in the species’ gradual recovery.

This year’s survey found the wild herons distributed across 10 rivers and tributaries at 16 different locations, reflecting a wider range compared to 2025. Such expanding distribution is seen as a sign of improving habitat conditions and the increasing ability of the species to recolonize its traditional riverine environments.

The rivers where the birds were recorded include Punatshangchhu, Harachhu, Dagachhu, Samachhu, Mangdechhu, Chamkharchhu, Wangchhu, Jigmechhu, Longakhola, and Kanamakarachhu. Among these, the Punatshangchhu river basin supported the highest number of herons, with 13 individuals sighted across the main river and associated tributaries. Although some sightings involved the same birds moving through different stretches of the river, the confirmed total for the basin remains 13.

The Mangdechhu basin recorded seven individuals, including one in Chamkharchhu, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The Wangchhu basin held two herons, while Longakhola had three. A notable highlight this year was the first-ever recorded sighting at Kanamakarachhu within the Royal Manas National Park, expanding the known range of the species into new territory.

When compared to 2025, this year’s findings show positive changes. The Punatshangchhu basin saw a slight rise from 12 to 13 herons, while the Mangdechhu basin increased dramatically from three to seven. On the other hand, small declines were recorded in the Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary and Wangchhu basin, where numbers dropped by one and two birds respectively. The Kanamakarachhu observation, first reported by forest officials in December 2025, represents an important addition to the heron’s distribution map and hints at the possibility of further range expansion.

Nesting success and breeding

Equally encouraging is the increase in nesting activity. Researchers documented five active nests across Bhutan—an improvement compared to recent years, when nesting numbers were often lower. The nests were located in Kisonachhu, Relangthang, Toedsang, Rangaetar, and Praling, each offering insights into the breeding behavior and adaptability of the species.

At Kisonachhu, a nest located in the same site as the previous year contained three eggs. Although two eggs hatched in 2025, one juvenile died after being struck by a falling tree branch, highlighting the fragile nature of the species’ reproductive success.

In Relangthang, a pair nested successfully for the first time in several years, laying three eggs. The Toedsang nest was found approximately 100 meters downstream from last year’s location, with parents actively incubating eggs. Rangaetar emerged as a new nesting site altogether, while the nest above Praling, relocated 1.5 kilometers downstream from its previous position, was identified with the aid of a drone and contained three eggs.

These nesting results represent a hopeful sign, as successful breeding is one of the most crucial indicators of the species’ long-term viability.

Conservation efforts showing results

The steady increase in heron numbers and active nests reflects the impact of Bhutan’s long-standing conservation initiatives. Since 2003, the Royal Society for Protection of Nature (RSPN) has spearheaded efforts to protect the critically endangered White-bellied Heron through systematic monitoring, habitat protection, and community engagement.

Annual population surveys guide conservation planning and help identify emerging threats. Local communities play a vital role as well, with Local Conservation Support Groups (LCSGs) assisting in monitoring river stretches, reporting disturbances, and raising awareness about the importance of protecting the species.

The conservation breeding program, initiated in 2021, is another milestone. Currently, five herons are housed at the breeding center—juveniles from 2024 and rescued or collected adults—providing an additional safety net for the species should wild populations face further declines.

Rich biodiversity in Heron habitats

The river systems that support the White-bellied Heron also sustain a wide range of wildlife. During the survey, researchers documented over 300 bird species and 22 mammal species, including several globally threatened ones such as the Asian Elephant, Otters, Himalayan Serow, and Pallas’s Fish Eagle. This highlights the ecological richness of Bhutan’s riverine landscapes and underscores the importance of integrated conservation that benefits entire ecosystems, not just individual species.

Main threats to the species

Despite the progress, the White-bellied Heron still faces severe threats. Human-driven disturbances remain one of the most immediate concerns. This year’s survey documented 64 fishing-related disturbances, including illegal netting and trapping, which disrupt feeding behavior and diminish prey availability.

Habitat modification continues to pose risks, with 52 incidents related to sand and stone dredging, agriculture, livestock grazing, and settlement expansion. Such activities can degrade riverbanks and wetlands—critical habitats for the species.

Infrastructure developments like power lines, roads, and bridges further fragment river corridors and increase the risk of collisions. As Bhutan continues to develop, careful planning will be essential to ensure that infrastructure does not compromise the fragile habitats of this critically endangered species.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu