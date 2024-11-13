White-bellied Heron conservation center: A hopeful haven for an endangered species

At the White-bellied Heron Conservation Center in Chanchey, Tsirang, a bold effort to save one of the world’s rarest birds is underway. Currently, the center houses five White-bellied Herons (WBH), including three adults and two juveniles, each with a unique story of rescue and rehabilitation. These majestic birds, characterized by their striking white plumage and long legs, are critically endangered, with only a few dozen individuals left in the wild.

Each heron at the center is meticulously tagged for identification and monitoring. While these birds remain unnamed, their significance in the global effort to conserve their species is paramount. The center provides a safe environment where they can thrive, away from the immediate threats they face in the wild.

The center employs a dual approach to conservation that balances both in-situ (wild) and ex-situ (captive) efforts.

In-situ conservation strategy focuses on protecting the wild populations and their habitats. The goal is to enhance conservation efforts in the natural environment by addressing threats, conserving key habitats, and mitigating human impact.

Key initiatives include habitat protection and restoration through monitoring and effective management; Community resilience programs to ensure local populations benefit from conservation and; ongoing research and knowledge-sharing efforts to better understand the ecology and needs of the herons.

Under the ex-situ conservation efforts, the White-bellied Heron Conservation Center is a pioneer in ex-situ conservation for this species, focusing on gene pool preservation, breeding programs, and the eventual release of rehabilitated birds back into the wild. This is the first such effort worldwide.

The center’s goals for ex-situ conservation include establishing a state-of-the-art breeding center capable of housing up to 30 herons, supplementing wild populations with captive-bred herons that are released into safer habitats, and enhancing scientific understanding of the heron’s biology, behavior, and conservation needs.

Looking ahead, the White-bellied Heron Conservation Center has developed a comprehensive 10-year action plan (2022–2032) to guide its efforts. The strategy is divided into two main themes.

Under the conservation of wild populations and habitats, activities include protecting existing habitats, restoring disturbed areas, and mitigating threats like habitat loss and human encroachment. Research, community engagement, and habitat restoration are key pillars of this theme.

Under the ex-situ population management and breeding, the center aims to establish a secure ex-situ gene pool and utilize breeding programs to bolster the wild population. This includes the release of captive-bred herons into safe wild habitats to ensure genetic diversity and long-term sustainability.

The partnership and conservation of the White-bellied Heron is a collaborative effort, with support from a wide range of donors, partners, and technical experts. They include donors like the MAVA Foundation, International Crane Foundation, Bhutan Trust Fund, Foundation Hans Wilsdorf, and more.

The center is partnered with the Royal Government of Bhutan, BirdLife International, IUCN, and the White-bellied Heron Working Group, and technically collaborated with international organizations, including the Japanese Association of Zoo and Aquarium (JAZA) and Prague Zoo, to gain technical expertise in heron management and breeding.

While the future of the White-bellied Heron remains uncertain, the efforts at this conservation center offer a ray of hope. With careful management, research, and a commitment to both in-situ and ex-situ strategies, the center is positioning itself as a global leader in the fight to save this rare and remarkable species.

In the wild, the White-bellied Heron can live up to 17 years, though precise data is limited, as few studies have been conducted in their natural habitats. The IUCN estimates an average lifespan of around 10 years, but with proper care and a controlled environment, captive herons have the potential to exceed these expectations. The center’s long-term goal is to ensure these birds live long, healthy lives, contributing to the recovery and sustainability of the species.

As the conservation efforts continue to grow, the White-bellied Heron Conservation Center stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and dedication in saving one of the world’s most endangered birds.

Tashi Namgyal from Tsirang