Where Majesty Meets Momentum: A Vision Comes to Life

Vajra Builders Pvt Limited says they are humbled

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to its knees, disrupting lives, economies, and certainties, His Majesty The King stood resolute, with unwavering focus on the long-term needs and aspirations of the Bhutanese people. Where others saw crisis, His Majesty saw opportunity and a call to transform adversity into a foundation for national resilience and progress. Amidst this period of global uncertainty and national strain, a bold vision took root: the Suchhu Hydropower Project in the remote and rugged valley of Sombaykha, Haa. What began as a response to challenge has now emerged as a beacon of progress and self-reliance.

On May 15, 2025, that vision was triumphantly realized with the formal commissioning of the 18 MW Suchhu Hydropower Project—a powerful symbol of Bhutan’s enduring spirit and His Majesty’s foresight. More than a source of energy, Suchhu represents the light of leadership, unity, and innovation in the face of adversity. The Project is not just another infrastructure milestone—it is a project unlike any other, marked by significance from every angle. What sets it apart is not merely its technical achievement, but the profound national symbolism it carries.

This is the first small hydropower project envisioned by His Majesty The King, born from a vision of self-reliance and sustainability, and it holds the distinction of being entirely designed, developed, and executed by Bhutanese professionals and a testament to the nation’s growing expertise, confidence, and ability to chart its own course.

Constructed in a record 27 months, at a cost of Nu. 2,556 million, the 18 MW Suchhu Hydropower Plant, with its commissioning and connection to the national grid, becomes the first among the series of small hydropower projects to light the way forward.

According to Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) the hydromechanical components were designed, manufactured and installed by Bhutan Hydropower Services and the SCADA system designed, engineered and manufactured by Bhutan Automation Services. Support services were provided by the Hydropower Research & Development Centre. The civil works and the water conductor system were taken up by a private Bhutanese construction company, Vajra Builders Pvt Ltd. Only the electro-mechanical equipment had to be outsourced to an Indian manufacturer, Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd. Even in this, the erection and commissioning of the electro-mechanical equipment was outsourced to DGPC.

Speaking to Business Bhutan, a senior management official from Vajra Builders described their involvement in the Suchhu Hydropower Project as nothing short of a blessing and a profound honour.

“We are humbled. To be entrusted with a project that stems from the visionary leadership of His Majesty The King is deeply meaningful to us,” he said. “When we were awarded the contract in June 2022, we knew this was more than just a construction project—it was a national calling. It wasn’t just for our company; it was for the country. For the private sector. For Bhutan.”

He emphasized that His Majesty’s decision to engage the private sector for such a monumental initiative was a powerful gesture of trust—a clear message that the private sector has a vital role to play in nation-building.

“It was more than a contract. It was a call to rise. His Majesty’s belief in us has not only empowered Vajra Builders but has ignited inspiration across the entire private sector—to strive higher, to serve better, and to dream bigger.”

Over the course of the Suchhu Hydropower Project, more than 700 workers contributed their sweat and skill to bring the vision to life. “The majority was Bhutanese, and notably, every single tunneling expert on site was Bhutanese,” said the company official. “That, in itself, is a statement of how far our people have come.”

He revealed that the company had invested approximately Nu 45 crore solely in acquiring the necessary equipment. “We spared no expense. We refused to compromise—because this wasn’t just any project. This was a royal vision, a national cause,” he said. Though their contract required them to proceed from one face of the tunnel, they initiated proceed from both faces. “That’s how much this project meant to us—not just professionally, but personally, as Bhutanese.”

Being part of such a landmark initiative, he said, has redefined the company’s identity and morale. “This has been a massive boost, not just for Vajra Builders, but for every worker who wore our uniform with pride. It proves we, Bhutanese are capable. It validates our belief in ourselves and inspires the broader private sector.”

He added, “Now, we feel emboldened to employ even more Bhutanese talent. And our workers? They stay, because they see a future. They see purpose. They see possibility.”

With the successful completion of the Suchhu Hydropower Project, there is a deep sense of pride and fulfillment—but also gratitude. Reflecting on the journey, the company official emphasized that the achievement was not theirs alone.

“There was unwavering support from the government and the client throughout,” he said. “The cooperation we received from Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) was nothing short of exceptional. It was this partnership—built on trust and shared purpose—that empowered us to deliver the project on time.”

He also turned the spotlight on the young Bhutanese workforce. “We owe a special debt of gratitude to our young workers, the heart and soul of this project. Their dedication, resilience, and belief in the cause made the impossible, possible.”

In his voice was the echo of a national triumph, where collaboration, vision, and youthful determination converged to light up the future. “We are prepared to take on any challenge, pouring our heart and soul into every task, to fulfill the noble visions of His Majesty the King.”

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Tandin Wangchuk, a visionary young entrepreneur, passionately remarked that the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project presents a defining moment—a powerful call to action for Bhutanese contractors to rise and prove their mettle across every dimension of construction and development. “What Vajra Group has accomplished is nothing short of extraordinary. This triumph is not an isolated feat but part of a broader legacy of excellence that the company has consistently demonstrated. It sets a shining example for all—each and every contractor must strive to match this standard and showcase their unwavering capability to take on challenges of any scale.”

Tandin further emphasized that for Bhutanese contractors to truly flourish and meet the rising demands of ambitious projects like the GMC, it is imperative that the government and key agencies, such as the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), step forward with unwavering support. He urged these institutions to create an enabling environment by providing the necessary resources, guidance, and policy backing—without which the full potential of local enterprises cannot be realized. According to him, such collaboration is essential to empower Bhutan’s construction industry to reach new heights of excellence and self-reliance.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu