When the Nation calls

Bhutanese abroad seize opportunity to contribute to Nation-Building with Fixed-Term Deposit Program

A new initiative aimed at empowering Bhutanese living overseas to contribute to their homeland’s growth has recently been launched by the Gelephu Investment and Development Corporation (GIDC). The Fixed-Term Deposit Program, which invites non-resident Bhutanese (NRBs) to invest in the construction of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and its international airport, is a unique opportunity for Bhutanese abroad to directly participate in the country’s future while earning a return on their investments.

The program offers flexible investment options that cater to various financial capacities, allowing NRBs to contribute to Bhutan’s economic development in a meaningful way. The program was introduced in partnership with ORO Bank, Asia’s first full-reserve digital bank, and is part of a broader nation-building campaign inspired by the guidance of His Majesty The King, who has recently engaged with Bhutanese communities abroad to encourage their involvement in national projects.

A Call to Contribute

Dechen Lhaden, a Bhutanese resident in Perth, Australia, sees the program as a perfect way for Bhutanese abroad to support their country’s development while also benefiting financially. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to participate in something so significant for Bhutan’s future,” she said. “Not only do we get a chance to support the GMC airport, which will become a cornerstone of Bhutan’s connectivity and development, but we also earn a return on our investment.”

Dechen emphasized that the program helps strengthen the bond between NRBs and national projects. “It creates a meaningful connection between us and Bhutan’s growth,” she added. “It’s a great feeling to be part of this journey.”

While the program has been warmly received, Dechen also pointed out that clearer communication channels would help more NRBs understand how they can participate. “Since the program is new to many of us, a simple, easy-to-navigate platform could encourage more participation,” she said.

Interest from Across the Globe

Other Bhutanese abroad, like Phuntsho Wangmo, also from Perth, have shown strong interest in the program, though many are still getting familiar with its details. “For us, how much we can invest really depends on our income and circumstances,” Phuntsho said. “But the high interest rates, particularly for the Ngultrum interest repayment option, are certainly attractive.”

For Amisha Rai, a student based in Canberra, Australia, the program provides a safer alternative to riskier investments. “I’m confident that this is a safer option compared to stocks, which can be very volatile,” she shared. “It gives us a stable, secure way to support Bhutan’s development.”

Meanwhile, Karma Tshewang from Brisbane, Australia, expressed enthusiasm about the flexibility of the program. “I like the variety of options available,” she said. “It caters to different interests and financial capacities, which makes it easier for people like me to participate.”

While the program is gaining traction, many NRBs have indicated that they are still learning about the specifics of the scheme. However, those who have expressed interest are eager to contribute, even if in small amounts.

A Vision for the Future

The initiative is part of a broader vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City, a planned urban development focused on sustainability, mindfulness, and well-being. The city’s international airport is envisioned as a key economic driver for the region, unlocking Bhutan’s access to global connectivity and fostering greater economic opportunities for future generations.

The GIDC, established by Royal Charter as the sovereign development body for GMC, has partnered with ORO Bank to launch the Fixed-Term Deposit program. Through this collaboration, NRBs will have the chance to directly support the airport’s construction by subscribing to bonds that fund its development. In exchange, they will enjoy financial returns while making a lasting impact on their homeland.

“This is more than just a financial opportunity; it’s a call for NRBs to actively shape Bhutan’s future,” said Ujjwal Deep Dahal, CEO of GIDC. “As a landlocked country, this airport will unlock global connectivity, providing new opportunities for Bhutan and its people. It’s a chance for all of us—whether living in Bhutan or abroad—to contribute to something much larger than ourselves.”

Investment Options and Benefits

The Fixed-Term Deposit program offers several investment options to suit varying preferences and financial situations. These include:

One-Time Fixed-Term Deposit Placement (USD Interest Repayment): A one-time deposit of at least USD 1,000 with a 10-year term, offering a 4% annual interest rate in USD. Higher amounts can be subscribed through fixed increments.

One-Time Fixed-Term Deposit Placement (Ngultrum Interest Repayment): A one-time deposit of at least USD 1,000 with a 10-year term, offering a 10% annual interest rate in Bhutanese Ngultrum (BTN). Higher amounts can also be subscribed through fixed increments.

Fixed-Term Subscription Placement (USD Interest Repayment): A monthly subscription of at least USD 250 for 24 months, offering a 3% annual interest rate in USD.

Fixed-Term Subscription Placement (Ngultrum Interest Repayment): A monthly subscription of at least USD 250 for 24 months, offering an 8% annual interest rate in BTN. Early redemption is available after five years without penalty.

Each subscriber will receive a certificate of appreciation and be recognized at the new Gelephu International Airport terminal. The subscription period will end on 31 December 2024, and those interested must sign up for an ORO Bank account to participate.

A Personal Commitment

For Kintu Lekpa, an NRB who plans to invest at least USD 1,500 annually, the program is a way of giving back to the country that has given him so much. “It’s a small gesture, but I hope it helps in some way,” Kintu said. “Even if I don’t get any returns, it’s worth it. This is my way of contributing to something that will benefit the entire country.”

The launch of the Fixed-Term Deposit Program marks a pivotal moment in Bhutan’s development, as it brings together the diaspora to play an active role in shaping the future of their homeland. With the construction of the Gelephu Mindfulness City and its international airport set to be a transformative project for Bhutan, this initiative gives NRBs the opportunity to be part of a legacy that will benefit generations to come.

As the program gains momentum, Bhutanese abroad are coming together not only to invest in their country’s growth but to strengthen the bond between the nation and its people, regardless of where they call home.

Nidup Lhamo, from Thimphu